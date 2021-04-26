U.S. markets closed

Lattice and Rambus to Partner on Next-Generation Security Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HILLSBORO, Ore., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced a partnership to leverage their respective technology expertise in next-generation security solutions. Through the partnership, customers will have access to Rambus secure hardware IP on Lattice FPGAs for communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer applications.

(PRNewsfoto/Rambus Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Rambus Inc.)

"System developers need access to the latest and greatest security technologies to protect their devices against increasing cyberattacks," said Eric Sivertson, vice president of Security Business at Lattice. "Lattice is constantly expanding our portfolio of award-winning security products, solutions and services, and we're excited to add Rambus' security expertise to our partner ecosystem."

"The rapidly expanding cyber threat environment and increasingly sophisticated adversaries make data and device security mission-critical," said Neeraj Paliwal, general manager of Security at Rambus. "This collaboration between Rambus and Lattice will provide the highest level of protection for next-generation systems across a broad range of emerging applications."

About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world. For more information, visit latticesemi.com.

Press Contacts:
Cori Pasinetti
Rambus Corporate Communications
t: (650) 309-6226
cpasinetti@rambus.com

Bob Nelson
Lattice Corporate Communications
t: (408) 826-6339
bob.nelson@latticesemi.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lattice-and-rambus-to-partner-on-next-generation-security-solutions-301276868.html

SOURCE Rambus Inc.

