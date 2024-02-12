Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Fell on Investors’ Disappointment

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Small-cap stocks had excellent increases in the fourth quarter, following disappointing results in the third quarter. The Russell 2000 Growth Index (up 12.75%) fell behind the Russell 2000 Value Index (up 15.25%) for the second consecutive quarter. Small-cap companies performed well overall, with the Russell 2000 Growth Index (up 18.66%) outperforming the Russell 2000 Value Index (up 14.63%) for the year. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund featured stocks such as Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Hillsboro, Oregon, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is a semiconductor products developer. On February 9, 2024, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock closed at $69.74 per share. One-month return of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) was 7.05%, and its shares lost 13.96% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has a market capitalization of $9.626 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) provides microchips used in various end markets. Investors have been disappointed by the company’s growth trajectory, which slowed from a much more robust pace earlier in the year. We believe the company is well positioned to gain market share with its current line of products. New announcements also have the potential to help the company grow well above market rates."

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 25 hedge fund portfolios held Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) at the end of third quarter which was 35 in the previous quarter.

