Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Lattice Semiconductor, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$217m ÷ (US$759m - US$92m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Lattice Semiconductor has an ROCE of 33%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Lattice Semiconductor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lattice Semiconductor.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Lattice Semiconductor Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Lattice Semiconductor are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 33%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 24% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Lattice Semiconductor thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Lattice Semiconductor's ROCE

To sum it up, Lattice Semiconductor has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 1,082% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Lattice Semiconductor can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

