Lattice Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of SaaS Industry Veteran Sandra Smith

·2 min read

Former Segment and Twilio executive joins Lattice during year of record growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, is pleased to welcome Sandra Smith, former CFO of Segment, to the Lattice Board of Directors. Smith brings more than 10 years of executive experience from world-leading growth companies to Lattice.

Lattice Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lattice)
Lattice Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lattice)

Lattice is pleased to welcome Sandra Smith, former CFO of Segment, to the Lattice Board of Directors.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sandy to our team," said Jack Altman, CEO and co-founder of Lattice. "Her deep technology leadership experience in scaling multi-billion dollar enterprise businesses will help us strategically grow Lattice to our next stage for continued long-term success."

Smith's track record for helping rapidly growing technology companies smartly scale and expand their business operations is highlighted in her most recent role as CFO of Segment, where she was instrumental in the company's last fundraising round and successful acquisition. Prior to Segment, Smith was Vice President of Finance at Twilio, where she helped support the company through its 2016 IPO. Prior to Twilio, she served in various leadership roles at Akamai Technologies after starting her career as a corporate attorney.

"Lattice has a pivotal role to play in helping transform a company's culture through employee focus in the new world of work," said Smith. "Now more than ever, companies need to have both a strong people strategy and business operations framework to be successful. It's exciting to join a team that's building scalable tools to help companies address these critical challenges."

Lattice has grown rapidly over the last year as more companies focus on people strategy as a core foundation to their business strategy. Lattice raised its Series E funding round at an over billion-dollar valuation in March 2021 which propelled its international expansion to Europe in fall 2021. The company also recently announced its new product line expansion to include Goals, including OKRs, and Compensation.

About Lattice
Lattice is the people management platform that enables people leaders to develop engaged, high-performing teams. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement, development, and growth in one solution, HR and People teams get powerful, real-time analytics that lead to actionable insights turning managers into leaders, employees into high-performers, and companies into the best places to work. Based in San Francisco, Lattice serves over 3,250 customers including Slack, Cruise, and Reddit, and was ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies list two years in a row. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lattice-strengthens-board-of-directors-with-appointment-of-saas-industry-veteran-sandra-smith-301414001.html

SOURCE Lattice

