Can AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' (MUN:UOM) Stock Catch Up to Strong Fundamentals?

Looking at AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' (MUN:UOM) mostly flat share price movement over the past week, it is easy to think that there’s nothing interesting about the stock. However, its fundamentals look pretty strong which means that its price could rise in the future as markets usually follow the long-term financial performance of a business. In this article, we decided to focus on AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs is:

8.2% = €554k ÷ €6.7m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' Earnings Growth And 8.2% ROE

To start with, AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

We then compared AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 2.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 17% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (83%) of its profits. So it looks like AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs visit our risks dashboard for free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here