Can AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs (MUN:UOM) Rely On Its Fundamentals For Future Uptrend In Price?

It is easy to overlook AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' (MUN:UOM) given its unimpressive and roughly flat price performance over the past month. However, attentive investors would probably give more consideration to the stock as the company's fundamentals could add more to the story, given how long-term financials are usually what drive market prices. Specifically, we decided to study AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs is:

0.9% = €61k ÷ €6.6m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' Earnings Growth And 0.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 5.5%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. In spite of this, AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 23% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 18% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (82%) of its profits. So it looks like AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we feel that AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs.

