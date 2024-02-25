AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs (MUN:UOM) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

It is hard to get excited after looking at AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' (MUN:UOM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.7% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs is:

4.2% = €292k ÷ €6.9m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' Earnings Growth And 4.2% ROE

At first glance, AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 5.4%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs grew its net income at a significant rate of 25% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 16%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 19% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (81%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Additionally, AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs has paid dividends over a period of seven years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs.

