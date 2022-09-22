TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - LAUFT Flexible Workspace (MYLAUFT Inc.) ("LAUFT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the awarding of the Government of Canada's contract for Full-Service Workplace on August 30th, 2022 to provide modernized workspaces in the National Capital Area. This contract will provide Public Service and Procurement Canada with efficient, modern, accessible, and green workplaces.

LAUFT IS PROUD TO BE AWARDED THE CONTRACT TO PROVIDE FLEXIBLE WORKSPACE SOLUTIONS FOR THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

Already the most flexible provider of consistent, professional workspace in the market, LAUFT is a proven network of convenient locations activated through an on-demand mobile experience designed for customers with the flexibility to work from anywhere. The awarding of this contract further validates LAUFT's approach and goal to build the largest global network of on-demand workspace for organizations and individuals.

This represents a significant new approach to working in professional office environments after more than two years of working from home due to the global pandemic. The Government of Canada in the National Capital Area will have access to the branded workspaces through the most seamless and flexible work experience available today. The project will consist of an initial three-year period contract with two potential one-year extensions, based on its projected success.

"This contract win is noteworthy, not only because it is the largest in LAUFT history but because it further validates the adoption and support that our LAUFT model has already experienced from small to large organizations. Many view the future of work as an array of options to help improve the overall employee experience. These savvy employers embrace the strength of having options that allow for their employees' highest level of Work-Life Freedom. We're very excited to support the Government of Canada in their commitment to delivering these options," said Graham Wong, CEO of LAUFT. "We are excited to launch in the National Capital Area and look forward to the day we can grow across Canada and around the globe. This is an exciting first step."

Story continues

About LAUFT

LAUFT ("MYLAUFT Inc.) was founded in 2017 and is the most flexible provider of convenient, consistent and professional workspace in the market. LAUFT is a network of conveniently located spaces activated through an on-demand mobile experience designed for customers with the flexibility to work from anywhere.

LAUFT continues to grow its network of on-demand workspaces and will expand its market penetration into a broader range of venues through partnerships across a wide range of verticals. From airports to conference venues, retail to storage, LAUFT delivers a client-first approach to finding highly accessible spaces to get to work. For additional information about LAUFT, please visit our website at www.lauft.work .

LAUFT - The Work-Life Freedom Company (CNW Group/LAUFT)

SOURCE LAUFT

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c3678.html