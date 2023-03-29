Launch Ceremony of "Thailand Toy Expo 2023 - Hong Kong Pavilion" First HK Pavilion in Thailand Toy Expo Promoting Hong Kong's Original Art Toy Culture Magnificence Ideas Exchange with Art Toy Designers Worldwide

HONG KONG, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA) and sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the Lead Sponsor – "Hong Kong Pavilion in Thailand Toy Expo 2023" (Hong Kong Pavilion) will take place from 6 to 9 April 2023 at Bangkok, Thailand. With positive responses received from "Let's Unbox! 2022 Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition, Thailand Chapter" (supported by CreateHK), IEA will setup the first ever "Hong Kong Pavilion" at the largest toy event in Asia, Thailand Toy Expo 2023. 20 Hong Kong's hottest and emerging art toy designers with their latest 150 designs will be featured in the Pavilion. This event will not only sell Hong Kong art toys overseas but also promote Hong Kong's unique original art toy culture to the world.

A Launch Ceremony was held on 20 March in Hong Kong to unveil the Hong Kong Pavilion in Thailand Toy Expo 2023. IEA was honoured to have Mrs. Lowell Cho, Assistant Head of CreateHK as the officiating guest. Joining her were, Ms. Coty YIP, President of the IEA, Ms. Grace Tse, former President of the IEA, among other IEA committee members. 20 exhibiting designers also brought their original art toys and shared their experience on the same occasion.

Thailand Toy Expo 2023 will be held at centralwOrld Bangkok, Thailand where organiser JP TOYS has invited manufacturers and designers from all over the world to participate in the expo. Recognising uniqueness of Hong Kong art toy designs and positioning, the organiser has given an exclusive "Hong Kong Pavilion" area where IEA will bring in leading art toys designers from Hong Kong to showcase their latest designs.

This is the second time IEA leads local art toy designers for overseas exhibition and the first time to set up Hong Kong Pavilion in Thailand Toy Expo. The Hong Kong Pavilion aims to provide international exposure for Hong Kong art toy designers to showcase their brands and products to industry leaders around the world. It also aims to strengthen the leading position of Hong Kong art toy design worldwide.

Story continues

Ms. Coty YIP, President of the IEA, shared, "Organised by IEA and CreateHK as the Lead Sponsor – the project is to "Promote Hong Kong Art Toys through Thailand Exhibitions" with the objective of building up the branding of Hong Kong's designer toy sector in overseas country. The project consists of two phases to showcase the creativity, achievement, and business opportunities of Hong Kong art toy, so as to help Hong Kong art toy designers to explore potential new markets. In the first phase, IEA has hosted the "Let's Unbox! 2022 Hong Kong Art Toy Story Exhibition" in Thailand, which was an exhibition featuring 15 Hong Kong art toy designers in September 2022. In the second phase, IEA will set up the first "Hong Kong Pavilion" at the Thailand Toy Expo 2023 to assist 20 selected designers to promote Hong Kong's original art toys."

Ms. Grace TSE, former-Chairman of IEA supplemented, "Thailand Toy Expo 2023 is one of the largest art toy expos in Asia. The 4-day exhibition gathers about 150 exhibitors and attracts more than 300,000 buyers every year. By participating in the exhibition, we assist the selected designers to exhibit and sell their art toys and coordinate the cooperation, so as to enhance overseas market exposure and open up more business opportunities."

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/launch-ceremony-of-thailand-toy-expo-2023--hong-kong-pavilion-first-hk-pavilion-in-thailand-toy-expo-promoting-hong-kongs-original-art-toy-culture-magnificence-ideas-exchange-with-art-toy-designers-worldwide-301784182.html

SOURCE Innovative Entrepreneur Association