U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.75
    +29.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,456.00
    +199.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,890.25
    +126.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.70
    +17.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.35
    +0.91 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.60
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.84
    -2.01 (-10.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3700
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3540
    +0.1070 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,529.94
    +2,398.59 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,370.45
    +36.05 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.46
    +48.64 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Launch of Dosell Consumer in Italy

·4 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group AB (publ.) ("iZafe" or "the Company") announces the initiation of the launch of Dosell Consumer as an end product to the healthcare service Sempli Farma. Today, 25 pharmacies in Italy have already subscribed to the service and are marketing it continuously - however, Sempli Farma has greater ambitions and are optimistic regarding the prospects of involving at least 150 Italian pharmacies in the first phase of the commercialization.

Every patient that is currently subscribed to Sempli Farma through the current 25 active pharmacies will be offered Dosell by the end of the year. Thus, the Company is optimistic towards the opportunity to begin sales to end-customers in Italy by the end of the year.

"The coming launch of the consumer version in Sweden has provided us with valuable insights towards planning a successful breakthrough in Italy as well. Our expectations for the Italian market are great leading into 2022. It is very positive that Dosell will be able to make use of tax reliefs in conjunction with purchases of digital systems in Italy. This leads the way for a quick and scale-able commercialization in Italy in parallel to Sweden" says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

iZafe has prepared robots in preparation of several pilot studies with Dosell in Italy. After a couple of months of use, Sempli Farma will gather interviews and film reference videos which will be used in communication and be made available through the sales network.

"The market has received the launch of Sempli Farma well and our marketing campaign, where Dosell is presented as the final component, has had a great effect. Dosell is unique on the market and completes our range of services to facilitate safe medication. During the latest nine months we have been contacted by all of the large actors in the healthcare sector (pharmacies and other healthcare networks) and we are currently in many negotiations. We want to believe that we have been a big part of making pharmacies and other stakeholders aware of the importance of dose-packaged medicine in order to facilitate correct medication and strengthen the public health." says Alessandro Iadecola, CEO of Remedio S.R.L and Sempli Farma.

During the first quarter of 2022, Sempli Farma will begin integrated sales activities and commercialization of Dosell. In connection to this, the product will be offered to the patients that already subscribe to the service Sempli Farma through the 25 connected pharmacies. With the estimated 150 pharmacies that will be added in the next phase, a strong foundation will have been laid for the launch in Italy. A successful start of sales implies that iZafe can look ahead towards further international expansion in Spain and Portugal, which are the targetable markets that follow after Italy. Currently, there are no direct competitors to Dosell, either in Italy, Spain or Portugal.

About Sempli Farma by Remedio S.R.L
The Italian healthcare company Remedia has built a network of strategically chosen partners in Italy in order to find a combination of different medicine administration aids and distribution channels that enable elders to live at home for a longer period of time. In contrast to Sweden, the possibility to use sachets has not been available in Italy. This has inspired Remedio to launch this concept in Italy and develop the complete solution Sempli Farma.

Sempli Farma is a service that connects the treating doctor with the user and their relatives through a closed system of medical dispensing. The healthcare concept has a goal of reducing the cost of healthcare and making the Italian healthcare system more efficient. Dosell will be the ultimate component by delivering the sachets while simultaneously controlling medication and gathering statistics.

Sempli Farma has grown during 2020 and 2021 through a capital raise of EUR 300,000. The organization has gained strength with the addition of a clinical engineer, a sales manager that works to create an external sales network, as well as a marketing and communication department.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se . Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/ .

Attachments

Launch of Dosell Consumer in Italy

SOURCE: iZafe Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668117/Launch-of-Dosell-Consumer-in-Italy

Recommended Stories

  • Flora Growth Corp.'s Expanding into Global Markets

    Flora Growth recently announced it had signed an LOI to provide a Panama-based international importer and distributor with cannabinoid-containing food and beverages The announcement followed on the heels of regulatory changes passed by Panama’s National Legislative Assembly, which legalized the use of medical cannabis and its therapeutic properties In July, Flora Growth signed an LOI with an international distributor to supply its dried flower and derivatives, an immediate result of the legaliza

  • New CMO, new strategy for Red Hat: How newest C-level exec wants to shake things up

    As Red Hat works to bring hybrid cloud computing to the masses, it’s promoting one of its own to lead the battle strategy when it comes to branding.

  • How Yamini Rangan got the top CEO role at HubSpot

    In her first public speaking engagement as CEO, Yamini Rangan told the story of how she got a "We need to talk" telephone call from Brian Halligan, founding chief executive of HubSpot.

  • Dada Nexus, JD.Com Launch 'Shop Now' To Hasten Omni-Channel Operation

    Chinese on-demand delivery and retail platform, Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) have jointly launched Shop Now, the JD Xiaoshigou, a new business for JD's on-demand consumer retail section. Shop Now will operate on the model of "order online, delivery from store, within one hour" and is expected to accelerate Dada Group's and JD's omnichannel operation in the on-demand retail space. With the launch of Shop Now, the parties are advancing on-demand retail from "one-hour d

  • Twitter debuts new ad features, revamped algorithm ahead of ecommerce push

    Twitter Inc on Tuesday rolled out new ad features and revamped the algorithm that decides which ads users see, as part of an effort to lay the groundwork to launch future ecommerce features, the social networking company told Reuters. The new features come as Twitter is pushing to grow its performance advertising business, a strategy that aims to quickly generate sales, and constituted just 15% of Twitter's business last year. The effort could help Twitter reach its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023.

  • A Message from Ralph Andretta, President and CEO of Alliance Data

    It is a great feeling when you set an organization in the right direction and the momentum starts to build. That spirit is energizing Alliance Data as we redefine our identity and vision, and embar...

  • Analyst Report: Kyocera Corporation

    Kyocera is a Japanese conglomerate whose original business consisted of manufacturing fine ceramic components; the firm has since expanded into manufacturing handsets, printers, solar cells, and industrial tools. As a result of reorganization, the firm now consists of three major business segments, which are the core components business (28% of 2020 revenue), electronic components business (18% of revenue), and solutions business (55% of revenue).

  • DealCloud Transforms Real Estate Investment Management with All-in-One Deal and Pipeline Platform

    Automated Real-Time Data Supports Deal Decisions, Execution, and Efficiency

  • U.S. Bankruptcy Filings Set to Increase in 2022 After a Lull This Year

    In 2021, notable retail bankruptcies have included Sequential Brands Group, Global Brands USA, and Belk.

  • Globalization Partners Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

    Goldman Sachs is recognizing Globalization Partners' Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Nicole Sahin, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

  • GoDaddy Canada features local small business Arioum Chocolats to inspire Quebec entrepreneurs to get their businesses online

    GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced its new marketing campaign with Arioum Chocolats to inspire Quebec entrepreneurs to create an online presence for their small business. With Semaine de la PME upcoming between October 17 to 23, GoDaddy is proud to showcase how easy and affordable it is for business owners to reach their goals online.

  • Sendoso Releases Features Aimed at Streamlining the Sales Gifting Experience

    Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform™, rolled out two new features, Custom Brand Shop and Playbooks, at its CONNECTED conference today. The company also highlighted updated features that help marketing and sales teams to scale internationally and reach customers around the world.

  • Staples Canada helps give small business owners a boost and fuel their passion to grow as Canadians get back to business

    October marks Small Business Month in Canada. With vaccination rates continuing to increase and as employees gradually settle into new routines, many businesses are looking for opportunities to get back to growth. As the Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada supports businesses of all sizes across Canada, fueling this passion for growth, equipping businesses to deliver for their own customers and get back to business.

  • Analyst Report: HubSpot, Inc.

    HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot’s mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

  • Deloitte Canada acquires Ouest Business Solutions to fortify SAP consultancy in Western Canada and nationally

    Deloitte Canada is acquiring SAP consultancy firm, Ouest Business Solutions ("Ouest"), to fortify its SAP mid-market offering and leadership in Western Canada and nationally. With over 15 years of experience in SAP solutions and services for both small and large Canadian businesses, Ouest brings to Deloitte a team of experienced leaders with diversified skill sets, providing instant scale with a focus on serving utilities, mining and medium sized businesses in BC, and across the country.

  • Looking for a Seasonal Side Gig? These 16 Places Are Hiring Right Now

    As companies open their doors once again, many retailers, e-tailers, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment venues and a host of other organizations are expecting a return to normal for holiday...

  • Sustainability Evolved: Adapting Your Business Strategy to an ESG Framework

    Have you ever tried to assemble something with instructions that seem to go from “Take the pieces out of the box” to “You’re done!” without any comprehensible explanation in between? Even if you ha...

  • TraceLink Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network

    TraceLink, a network-based platform company with the world's largest integrated digital supply network, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US48202217, September 2021).

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?