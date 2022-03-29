Launch Entertainment Highlights Co-Founder During Women’s History Month

Erin Arnold, Co-Founder of Launch Entertainment, Ranked Top 10 Admired Women in Franchises

WARWICK, RI / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 /Launch Entertainment, a leading operator and franchisor of innovative, year-round family entertainment centers, is recognizing its Co-Founder and COO Erin Arnold in tribute to Women's History Month.

Erin and her husband, Rob, founded Launch Entertainment in 2012. This exciting venture was inspired by a rainy trip to Disney World. Instead of being the family seeking entertainment in ponchos, Erin decided to search for indoor activities for the whole family to enjoy. This random Google search led them to a trampoline park where Erin's vision was conceived. The husband-and-wife duo quickly began crunching the numbers to see if they could open their very own park in Rhode Island. A year after this trip the two opened their first Launch location with their signature trampolines, a concession stand, and five arcade games.

"When our family visited that trampoline park 10 years ago, it was such a new concept," Erin said. "We were amazed at how much fun you can have together as a family with just a few trampolines. So I thought, why not bring one to Rhode Island? This vision quickly turned into a reality. When we opened our first location, the entire state of Rhode Island showed up, and that's when we knew we had something special."

What began as an innovative trampoline park quickly evolved into a massive, trailblazing family entertainment center with a wide variety of attractions and amenities for everyone including XP Arena, ninja courses, laser tag, bowling, trampolines, premium food and beverage service, and more.

Erin spearheaded the need to differentiate Launch Entertainment from the competition. Erin was always researching the next attraction to keep people moving while having a blast. She envisioned Launch Entertainment's experience to be a mapped-out journey of fun. One of her many accomplishments includes Launch's one-of-a-kind Krave restaurant . While everything is a team effort, Erin came up with the unique name and signature recipes Krave has to offer.

"One of our core values we live by is to under-promise and over-deliver," Erin said. "We didn't want to serve mediocre food. We wanted Krave to become a standalone restaurant. After many failed recipes and several Costco trips, it's a success. We have customers come in just for the fresh, made-to-order, high-quality food we provide. It's a great feeling to have people enjoy the amenities we have to offer and finish their day with a meal surrounded by loved ones."

Currently, Launch has 25 family entertainment centers operating in 13 states across the nation, with more than 40 locations in the pipeline. As co-founder and chief operating officer, Erin oversees the day-to-day operational and administrative functions of the franchise. With a background in business and a love for fitness, she's thrilled to continue growing her family's brand so that others may create lifelong memories while remaining active and engaged.

"My entrepreneurial experience has allowed me to wear many hats throughout my career," Erin said. "This has helped me learn the ropes and gain a better understanding of the operations and marketing sides of the business. Through this constant learning process, we are eager to continue improving Launch Entertainment in-house; and for the community we aim to serve."

Since its inception, Launch Entertainment has rapidly expanded its presence across the nation and the franchise world. Launch was recognized as a leading franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking for four consecutive years. Most recently, Erin was highlighted in Aspioneer Business World magazine as one of 2021's top 10 admired women in franchising.

"Erin is the most determined, passionate, creative, hardworking person I know," said Rob Arnold, CEO of Launch Entertainment. "When she has a vision, she turns it into a reality. In this case - a family entertainment business that has changed our lives. There's no other person I'd want as my wife and business partner. It has been an honor building this franchise together, and we can't wait to see what the future has in store for Launch Entertainment."

ABOUT LAUNCH FRANCHISING, LLC

Founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs Rob and Erin Arnold, Launch Entertainment is an innovative leader in the family entertainment industry. What started as an indoor trampoline park for kids has evolved into a year-round, all-inclusive family entertainment center featuring an XP Arena, ninja courses, climbing walls, laser tag, battle pits, bowling, giant trampoline surfaces, and more. As an ideal space for kids and adults alike, Launch offers a safe and enjoyable environment for date nights, birthday parties, family events, corporate events, church outings, fundraisers, and other get-togethers. Currently, there are 25 parks open and operating in 13 states, with numerous others in development across the country.

