Launch of Fullerton Markets' Gold Trading Festival 2021

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullerton Markets announced its biggest Gold Event - Gold Trading Festival 2021 - launching on 30 August 2021. The Opening Ceremony will happen on the same day at 8 pm (GMT+8), where Paul Mladjenovic, gold expert, CEO of RavingCapitalist.com and best-selling author of "Investing in Gold & Silver For Dummies", will be present to officially launch the Gold Trading Festival 2021.

Fullerton Markets is launching Gold Trading Festival 2021! Ride the Gold Wave with a strong lineup of renowned speakers, successful gold traders and Fullerton Markets’ very own Market Strategists, sharing their insights on gold trading!

Gold is always considered a safe-haven asset, especially in times of crisis, rising from USD250 to an all-time high of USD2,000 in 2021. Fullerton Markets has decided to seize this golden opportunity to enrich the gold trading knowledge and skills of its clientele.

The upcoming event has many golden opportunities to grab in September. There is a Facebook giveaway happening now until 3 September 2021 and a Cashback Bonus of USD 2 for every XAUUSD lot traded until 30 September 2021. There will be live webinars by renowned speakers, successful gold traders and their Market Strategists for their clients to learn more about gold trading, and more. In conjunction with World Charity Day, Fullerton Markets will also donate a portion of the trading volume, made in September, to charity.

Mario Singh, CEO of Fullerton Markets, said, "One of our core missions is reaching out to the growing number of traders. Through this event, we are able to share our analysis, trading techniques and practical tips, equipping traders with the fundamental skills to help them embark on trading and gain insights about what the eternal value of gold can do for them."

Get ready to ride the gold wave with Fullerton Markets, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes worth over USD10,000, including a 24K gold-plated limited-edition Fullerton Markets Commemorative Coin during Gold Trading Festival 2021. For more details on the Opening Ceremony and Gold Trading Festival 2021, please visit https://www.goldtradingfestival.com/ .

About Fullerton Markets International Limited

Fullerton Markets is an award-winning broker recognised for being a disruptive force in the trading industry. Committed to delivering unparalleled safety of funds, lightning-speed execution and a reliable system of wealth creation, it offers its global clients direct access to the world's largest financial market and promises price stability at competitive rates through its tier-one liquidity providers. Equipping clients with the necessary tools and knowledge, Fullerton Markets empowers traders to effectively compete in the markets.

