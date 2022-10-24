U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,800.75
    -8.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,477.00
    -68.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,448.25
    -30.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.10
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.65
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.20
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9891
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    +0.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1309
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9320
    -0.0880 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,266.90
    -184.14 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.62
    -1.74 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,205.09
    +230.19 (+0.85%)
     

Launch House splits with law firm conducting its harassment investigation

Natasha Mascarenhas
·2 min read

It’s been a little over a month since Launch House, a buzzy venture-backed founder’s club backed by the likes of Andreessen Horowitz and Day One Ventures, publicly faced numerous allegations of harassment and assault.

In response to the allegations first surfaced by the news publication Vox, the startup claimed that it would undergo an independent, third-party investigation. But as some former members of Launch House have noted, the company is using the same law firm for both its defamation warnings and its independent investigation.

Launch House holds private town hall, says investigation is underway

While it’s not a violation to have the same law firm handle two somewhat connected legal matters — one on behalf of Launch House for defamation and one to look into the allegations raised by victims — it is an optical challenge. After all, Launch House advertised that the firm was expected to conduct a neutral investigation, but it’s not really “third party” if the same firm is going after employees, members and journalists speaking about the allegations.

Indeed, the appearance of conflict of interest — or the idea that the law firm, Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff, LLP — could provide a more favorable outcome to Launch House due to its other work with the startup, was enough to rock the boat. After a TechCrunch inquiry about Launch House’s heavy reliance on the outfit, co-founder and CEO Brett Goldstein said that the startup has asked the law firm to end its investigation into the company and is turning to another law firm for its fresh perspective.

Goldstein said in a statement sent via spokesperson to TechCrunch:

Launch House has asked Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff, LLP to end its investigation and will be engaging a new law firm, one who has never worked with Launch House before, to conduct a thorough and independent investigation.

Goldstein added that a completely separate team within Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff has been working on the investigation, and that Launch House “trusted their ability to remain impartial with those standard separation practices.”

However, he said in his statement, “we do not want there to be even the appearance of any conflict, so a new law firm will be engaged as soon as possible to conduct this crucial work … We must learn exactly what happened, so we can best ensure it never happens again.” TechCrunch reached out to an attorney at the law firm but did not immediately hear back.

The company’s most recent town hall, conducted at the end of September, laid out a forward-looking plan to its community. Beyond the investigation, the firm claims it is working with a diversity, equity and inclusion firm to audit and update its processes. It also said it is expanding its zero tolerance policy to cover a broader range of misconduct.

The full deck, titled “What’s next for Launch House.” is available publicly.

Recommended Stories

  • Hexcel (HXL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Hexcel (HXL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.13% and 6.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • China's XPeng moves closer to launching a robotaxi network

    The company's latest G9 SUV became China's first mass-produced commercial vehicle to pass a government-led autonomous driving closed-field test, the company said Monday at its fourth annual 1024 Tech Day. When XPeng unveiled the G9 in September, the company said it would come equipped with XPeng's new advanced driver assist system (ADAS), the XNGP, which combines XPeng's Highway Navigated Guided Pilot (NGP) and City NGP to automate certain driving functions in both highway and urban driving scenarios. Now, XPeng says the XNGP is good enough to lay the groundwork for a robotaxi network, and the G9 can help that network scale, according to XPeng's vice president of autonomous driving, Dr. Xinzhou Wu.

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Marketed as 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' Barilla sued over product not being made in Italy

    Barilla markets itself as "Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta," but the Illinois-based company makes its products in Iowa and New York, a suit alleges.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • New Rule Brings Big Changes to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trading Schlumberger and Halliburton, the Pick of the Oil Services Companies

    If oil prices were headed higher, one needed exposure to oil services. If production was on the rise in North America, one wanted to be in Halliburton. If production was rising more quickly globally, then Schlumberger was the obvious choice.

  • Beyond Meat launches plant-based steak at Kroger, Walmart, and other grocers

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses Beyond Meat's latest product offering as the stock remains under pressure.

  • Philips to cut 4,000 jobs, 'Black Adam' brings in $67 million, Pinterest partners with Headspace

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading headlines including job cuts at Philips, the box office debut for 'Black Adam,' Pinterest teaming up with Headspace, and Toshiba's valuation.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.

  • UPS could keep outpacing FedEx as e-commerce delivery market dims

    United Parcel Service investors want to see this week how the delivery giant is managing through the bursting e-commerce delivery bubble better than rival FedEx. Shares in UPS are down roughly 20% so far this year, versus the 40% decline in FedEx stock. Last month, FedEx pulled its full-year guidance, blaming a steep drop in global demand.

  • Philips Registers 5% Comp Sales Decline In Q3 As Supply Crisis, Inflation, Covid, Ukraine War Weigh; To Let Go Off 4K Workers

    Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) reported a third-quarter FY22 comparable sales decline of 5% year-on-year to €4.3 billion. Continued supply shortages, inflationary pressures, the COVID situation in China, and the Russia-Ukraine war led to the decline. The comparable order intake decreased by 6%. Also Read: Philips Names Company Insider Roy Jakobs As New CEO, Succeeding Frans van Houten Comparable sales for Diagnosis & Treatment businesses declined by 2%. The comparable sales in the Connecte

  • Why Accelerate Diagnostics Shares Are Plummeting Today?

    Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX) said that according to recent discussions, the FDA has clarified that the company must obtain a 510(k) clearance to continue marketing and distributing the Accelerate Arc Products in the U.S. Accelerate Arc Products include Accelerate Arc system and related BC Kit. The company had been listing the Accelerate Arc Products as a Class I device exempt from 510(k) clearance requirements. The company intends to continue fully cooperating with the FDA, promptly

  • 50% of Gen Z say they'll start saving money when the world returns to 'normal' — until then, they're investing in themselves. Here's what that looks like

    With all the economic uncertainty going on right now, young folks may be seeking some sort of control, experts say.

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    Intel Corp. Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China. Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s annual Tech Live conference, Mr. Gelsinger said the restrictions, which require chip companies to obtain a license to export certain advanced artificial-intelligence and supercomputing chips as well as equipment used in advanced manufacturi