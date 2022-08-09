U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.89
    -19.17 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,802.00
    -30.54 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,468.05
    -176.41 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.69
    -32.51 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.14
    -0.62 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.00
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.48
    -0.13 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7920
    +0.0270 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2084
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0700
    +0.0970 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,127.57
    -820.11 (-3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.26
    -20.09 (-3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Launch price TC Sessions: Crypto tix going, going…

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

If blockchain, cryptocurrency, decentralized finance (DeFi) and web3 get your entrepreneurial motor running, do not miss our TC Sessions: Crypto daylong deep dive on November 17 in Miami. We have special launch pricing on passes and exhibitor packages, and you can save a chunk of change. But don’t pussyfoot around — supplies are limited, running low and going fast.

  • General admission: $199 (save $250)

  • University students: $49 (save $400)

  • Startup Exhibitor Package: $599 (save $200)

Buy your pass or package today, because when they’re gone, prices go up.

DeFi, crypto and NFT technologies, a wild mix of potential, volatility and risk, continue to make waves and headlines and make many investors skittish. But other VCs, including traditional Silicon Valley stalwart a16z, remain bullish.

At TC Sessions: Crypto, you’ll enjoy in-depth interviews and interactive panel discussions with the sector’s leading founders, builders, investors and regulators. They’ll discuss the current market turbulence, emerging trends and what it will take for the cryptoverse to win mainstream acceptance. Plus, what it takes to build a web3-based business during a market downturn.

It’s the perfect time and place to expand your network, and our event app makes it easy to find and schedule meetings with attendees who align with your business mission. Based on information you provide when you register, the app searches the attendee list and makes recommendations.

You can send invites to schedule 1:1 meetings as you wish. Meet the perfect co-founder, find a dev with mad skills or pitch investors. It's a quick, easy and efficient way to (bit) mine for opportunities — pun intended.

Do you have programming that you’d like to present at TC Sessions: Crypto? We’re on the lookout for trendsetting, game-changing, early-stage startup founders, investors and ecosystem experts. Apply and submit your proposed content before September 9. We’ll notify accepted applicants by October 3. Show us your expertise!

TC Sessions: Crypto takes place on November 17 in Miami. Don’t miss your chance to save a chunk of change. These launch-special passes and exhibitor packages are limited, and their days are numbered. Buy them now — while you still can.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/41fab26fe7f97358fc6e9fb11369cd66 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-41fab26fe7f97358fc6e9fb11369cd66') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-41fab26fe7f97358fc6e9fb11369cd66' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Portal Ventures closes on $35 million debut fund for early stage crypto startups

    While plenty of crypto investors have scaled back their breakneck pace of startup investing as they wait for more clarity on the macro environment, the fact is there have never been more firms and more money dedicated to blockchain venture investing. The fund is led by former Insight investor Evan Fisher who says he is looking to find untapped value in the crypto space by focusing on infrastructure and enabling software needs in the space -- the so-called "picks and shovels" segment of crypto startups. The macro environment has pushed the price of crypto tokens down and compressed startup valuations across the board, something that Fisher believes offers a lot of opportunities to a smaller investor like himself with a fund that's wholly dedicated to the web3 market.

  • SolidusX Review- Crypto derivatives broker and trading platform for beginners and professional traders

    SolidusX is a United Kingdom-based broker that offers trading for a range of assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, CFDs, ETFs and commodities, and with different trading accounts suitable for ...

  • Greylock, Pantera Led $18M Round for NFT Infrastructure Provider Pinata

    Silicon Valley investment giant Greylock also backed Pinata’s $3.5 million seed round last year.

  • Crypto: Tornado Cash reportedly tied to North Korean hackers Lazarus Group

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith details how Tornado Cash has been allegedly tied to North Korean hackers, and also previews Coinbase's upcoming earnings report.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Passes $24K for First Time in August; Ethereum’s Buterin Shrugs Off Fork Talk

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for August 8, 2022.

  • Crypto Platform FTX Pay and Reddit Strike a Deal

    It sent crypto investors into panic, prompted Tesla CEO Elon Musk to convert 75% of the company's bitcoins into fiat currency, and moved Meta's META Facebook to shut its digital payment project, Novi. Crypto lenders also started to fold, such as Voyager Digital and Celsius Network, which filed for bankruptcy in July and June respectively. It all looked pretty sour, but some crypto believers -- such as Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down from his longtime position as CEO of MicroStrategy -- refused to be daunted by the situation.

  • Markets: Bitcoin loses steam, Ether continues run higher in late Asia trading

    Bitcoin fell back in late afternoon trading on Tuesday in Asia, losing steam after a run up of more than 4% in the past seven days. Ethereum continued its rally amid the buzz around the so-called “merge” when it shifts from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, gaining more than 12% week-on-week. Polkadot and Solana fell back after […]

  • SoFi Launches Web 3 ETF Focused on NFTs, Metaverse, Blockchain

    [SoFi Technologies](https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/SOFI) announced the launch of a new thematic exchange-traded fund focused on Web 3, expanding access to crypto and blockchain investing for its user base that is largely made up of Gen Z and millennials. The launch comes at a precarious time for the fintech giant amid a [broad crypto rout](https://www.wsj.com/articles/cryptos-tumultuous-second-quarter-leaves-investors-asking-what-else-could-go-wrong-11656581401) that has seen cryptocurre

  • Inseego Corp. (INSG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Please also be advised that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Please also refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements section contained in today's press release. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ashish Sharma, CEO.

  • Tech product lifespans are bad for consumers, ‘huge problem’ for the environment: Expert

    Washington Post Technology Columnist Geoffrey Fowler joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the lifespan in tech devices and their lithium batteries, how they are designed to eventually die, and the environmental impact of tech waste.

  • Are Microchip Stocks a Buy Right Now?

    Semiconductor stocks tend to more than double the return of the S&P 500 market index in the long run, but the broader market is down by 13% this year and the chip sector is falling twice as fast instead. It's not hard to see why investors are so concerned with the long-term prospects of computer chip stocks. The chip shortage that started in the summer of 2020 is still going on, and the global economy isn't doing too hot in general.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Amazon's iRobot Acquisition Is About More Than Just Vacuums

    Last week, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it would be purchasing Roomba maker iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) for $1.7 billion, or $61 per share. In its second-quarter report, released in conjunction with the acquisition announcement, iRobot reported revenue down 30% from a year ago, with operating losses ballooning to $63.9 million, from a $3 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Private Equity Firms Target Sector

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As 2022 Smartphone Forecasts Lowered

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • iPhone 14: Apple has started recording its next major event, report claims

    Apple has started recording its iPhone 14 launch event ahead of a rumoured release date next month, according to a new report. The new handset is expected to be revealed alongside an updated Apple Watch during a live event in September. Since the pandemic began, Apple has structured those events as pre-recorded shows, rather than the traditional live events.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Anker charging gadgets are up to 40 percent off for Prime members

    Amazon knocks up to 40 percent off Anker charging devices for Prime members, bringing battery packs, wireless chargers and other accessories down to record-low prices.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    For both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the buy-and-hold approach can lock in long-term gains for your portfolio.

  • Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Could Be Announced in January, Top Analyst Says

    TFI Asset Management analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple's much-anticipated augmented and mixed reality headset 'will be the next revolutionary electronics product.'