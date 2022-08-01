Launch of the second phase of the Kivimäe Süda residential development (Tallinn, Estonia)

Nordecon

Nordecon AS has launched the second phase of the Kivimäe Süda residential development located in the Nõmme district of Tallinn, in the course of which the building at Kivimäe 27 will be reconstructed and converted into an apartment building.

12 apartments are planned for Kivimäe Süda residential building ( https://www.kivimaesuda.ee /). The apartments are 3-5 rooms, 95-160 sqm in size. All apartments have a balcony and/or terrace, the larger apartments located in the wings of the building with an arch motif are spread over two floors. Kivimäe 27 house is located on a wooded plot of over 7,000 sqm.

The architect of the building with functionalist look built in the 1930s was Alfred Kehva, and the building has fulfilled a number of roles over the years. Initially, a military sanatorium operated in the building, later a telephone exchange. The architect of the Kivimäe Süda reconstruction project is Ats Buddell (ARS Projekt).

In the first phase of the Kivimäe Süda development project, in 2020-2021, Nordecon developed 10 private plots of 1500-2100 sqm with the new street network (Sininuku and Laanelille streets) and communications.

The planned completion date of the apartments is the end of 2023, and by then the entire Kivimäe Süda development project will be completed.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 660 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com



