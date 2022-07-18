U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.85
    -32.31 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,072.61
    -215.65 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,360.05
    -92.37 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.42
    -5.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.02
    -0.58 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.60
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.17 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0149
    +0.0061 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0300 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    +0.0088 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1890
    -0.2670 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,692.70
    +674.34 (+3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.16
    +10.97 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Launch Tennessee announces speakers, pitch competition for 3686

·3 min read

Founders, investors invited to Tennessee's premier entrepreneurial festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's 3686 will feature some of the country's leading innovative and entrepreneurial voices and a partnership with Startup Showdown, Launch Tennessee announced Monday.

Join LaunchTN&#39;s 3686 premier southeast gathering of founders and investors.
Join LaunchTN's 3686 premier southeast gathering of founders and investors.

The Nashville-based nonprofit — which works to make Tennessee the most startup-friendly state in the nation — will host the festival from Sept. 27-29 at Marathon Music Works.

Thanks to a new partnership with venture capital firm Panoramic Ventures, the festival will feature Tennessee's first Startup Showdown, a pitch competition investing $120,000 into the winning startup.

This year's 3686 will also include an expanded 1-on-1 matchmaking event that pairs entrepreneurs with investors and corporations. This unique aspect is back by popular demand, after the last in-person session resulted in 400+ meetings.

The two-day festival will also feature top investors and entrepreneur fireside chats, panel discussions, networking opportunities and live music entertainment, and leading brands Amazon and The Roster Agency have signed on as sponsors.

Featured speakers scheduled for the festival, which is in its ninth year, include Blavity Inc. CEO Morgan DeBaun and Jules Martin, Partner at Mindset Ventures.

Featured speakers will include:

  • Eric Bahn, Co-Founder and General Partner, Hustle Fund

  • Olivia Capra, Principal, Frist Cressey Ventures

  • Morgan DeBaun, Founder & CEO of Blavity Inc.

  • Cam Doody, Co-Founder and General Partner at Brickyard

  • Tara Fung, Co-Founder & CEO, Co:Create

  • Samara Mejia Hernandez, Founding Partner, Chingona Ventures

  • Marlon Nichols, Co-Founder, Managing General Partner, MaC Venture Capital

  • Stuart McWhorter, Commissioner of Economic & Community Development, State of Tennessee

  • Jules Miller, Partner, Mindset Ventures & Founder, VC3 DAO

  • Maria Salamanca, Partner, Unshackled Ventures

"3686 brings together a special group of people. Our speakers and attendees represent some of the best entrepreneurs, investors, and executives not just in Tennessee but from across the U.S.," said LaunchTN CEO Lindsey Cox. "It's a unique opportunity to build relationships while having a blast in Nashville."

The festival, named after the geographic coordinates of Nashville, started in 2013 and has welcomed attendees from across the country. It has grown to attract national speakers, investors and entrepreneurs.

For more information and to attend 3686, visit attend3686.com to purchase tickets.

About Launch Tennessee
Launch Tennessee (LaunchTN) is a public-private partnership with a vision to make Tennessee the most startup-friendly state in the nation. Through our network of Entrepreneur Centers and partner organizations across the state, Launch Tennessee fosters collaboration among entrepreneurs, the private sector, capital sources, institutions and government to offer entrepreneurs what they need to scale their businesses.

About 3686
3686 is the Southeast's premier gathering of founders, investors and ecosystem builders. Named for the geographic coordinates of Nashville, the event hosted by LaunchTN is filled with opportunities for entrepreneurs and startups to connect with their next collaborators, catch live shows in Music City, and engage in meaningful speaker content. LaunchTN hosts 3686 to serve as a meeting ground for best-in-class entrepreneurs, innovators and investors from Tennessee and across the country to support business development and growth.

Media Contact:
Ashley Currie
Launch Tennessee
comms@launchtn.org
(615) 991-2809

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launch-tennessee-announces-speakers-pitch-competition-for-3686-301588579.html

SOURCE Launch Tennessee

Recommended Stories

  • Marketing platform for Shopify merchants is hiring after $26M raise

    A customer review platform for merchants using the e-commerce website Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is hiring after securing $26 million in new capital. Okendo, an Australian company with a U.S. office in Miami, raised the series A financing in an investment round led by San Francisco venture capital firm Base10 Partners, with participation from Craft Ventures and existing investor Index Ventures. CEO Matthew Goodman said Okendo aims to have 130 employees by the end of 2022.

  • American Express Brings Back Business Class Live to Support Small Business

    A longtime supporter of small businesses, Amex is bolstering owners to do more business in many ways this summer.

  • 5 Types of Businesses To Start in Summer

    If you're an entrepreneur who's been waiting for just the right moment to mint your new business, summer is the perfect time to launch. There are plenty of reasons to start a business during the...

  • Large Cap Funds - 20 Best Large-Cap Stock Funds

    Top-Rated Large-Cap Mutual Funds as of 6/30/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Port Street Quality Growth Inst A+ (B+) Ariel Global Investor A+ (B-) Invesco US Managed Volatility R6 ...

  • Banks Are Strong Financially. Why Earnings Don’t Reflect It.

    Last year’s earnings were inflated as banks released billions of dollars they had earmarked for soured loans---and capital markets activity was high.

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapGhana Declares Fi

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – The British Pound Continues to Break Higher

    The British pound has broken above the ¥165 level to show signs of life again. At this point, it looks like we will eventually try to get to the highs.

  • All Eyes on Europe +Oil+ FOREX ( EUR & RNBZ new repo facility)

    Overall the robust US data on Friday eased concerns about an imminent recession but is also unlikely to mount an additional case for a 100 bp Fed hike.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App Growth Amid Fears Of Recession?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • What to Expect When IBM Reports Earnings Monday

    International Business Machines is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders and analysts after the close of trading Monday. What do the charts and indicators look like? Let's check.

  • Royal Caribbean to buy Endeavor cruise ship at 'significantly below' construction cost

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group hiked up 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it received court approval to buy the "ultra-luxury" cruise ship Endeavor for $275 million. The company said the purchase was being made "significantly below" the cost of construction, with the purchase fully financed through a 15-year term loan. The ship, which was originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, will be renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joins the fleet of Royal C

  • Apple Sued In Massive Antitrust Class Action Lawsuit Related To Apple Pay

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been slapped with a massive antitrust class-action lawsuit, accusing the company of illegally profiting from payment card issuers through its Apple Pay policies. The class action lawsuit was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. AAPL is reportedly violating federal antitrust law by collecting up to $1 billion annually, according to lawyers at Hagens Berman and Sperling & Slater. Also Read: What's Going On With Apple Stock Today

  • Yellen Says Oil-Cap Plan Blunts Concerns Over Russian Reprisals

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her plan to limit Russia’s oil earnings can overcome fears among potential partners that President Vladimir Putin may retaliate.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates on Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease Outbreak“What I heard was concern about retaliation,” Yellen s

  • Bank of America Revenue Rises on Consumer Strength, but Profit Declines 32%

    The second-largest U.S. bank’s revenue increased 6% from a year ago to $22.7 billion, as executives painted a bright picture of consumer finances.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • Blockchain firm executes Russia's first digital asset deal with palladium

    Russian blockchain firm Atomyze has launched the first digital token backed by palladium produced by Nornickel, it said on Monday. Atomyze was the first Russian firm to receive approval to exchange digital assets in February, while the central bank has long voiced scepticism about cryptocurrencies. "The emergence of Russia's first industrial token marks the entry of the Russian economy into a new period - the era of tokenisation," businessman Vladimir Potanin said in a statement of his Interros Holding, one of Atomyze's investors and the largest shareholder at metals producer Nornickel.

  • Trader Behind Huge Fed Funds Wager Bags $14 Million in First Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A trader is pocketing big profits for breaking with the pack and placing a sizable bet that the Federal Reserve won’t increase the size of its interest-rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakOn Friday, someone purchased October futures with a noti

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Is Trading on an Up Note

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has roughly moved up and down with the price action the past year. The OBV line turned higher in early June and that is a positive sign should it continue. The weekly OBV line has been steady the past three months while the longer-term picture is positive.

  • Recession Fears, Trade Shifts Whipsaw Global Grain Markets

    Wheat prices have tumbled, but they remain elevated as the war in Ukraine poses a continuing threat to global food supplies.

  • Genting Singapore Says Unsolicited Approach Hasn’t Been Pursued

    (Bloomberg) -- Genting Singapore Ltd., , one of the city-state’s two casino operators, said it was informed that controlling shareholder Genting Bhd. received an unsolicited approach for its holding in the company, and which has not been pursued.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Deve