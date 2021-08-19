U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,415.16
    +14.89 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,959.53
    -1.16 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,600.08
    +74.17 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,139.59
    -19.19 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.22
    -2.24 (-3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.30
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0088 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7910
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,746.24
    -130.84 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.36
    +42.31 (+3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Launch of new Water Resilience Assessment Framework

United Nations Global Compact
·3 min read

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: From Resilience Indicators to Action: The Water Resilience Assessment Framework Event

WHERE: World Water Week | Press pass | General registration

WHEN: August 24th, 2021, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM (ET)

The CEO Water Mandate, in partnership with the International Water Management Institute, Pacific Institute, AGWA and World Resources Institute, will launch the Water Resilience Assessment Framework (WRAF) during World Water Week held from 23-27 August. The Framework is designed to inform and support decisions and actions among stakeholders to ensure both short- and long-term water system resilience.

To support the application of WRAF’s four-step iterative process by key audiences, the project will further develop 3 key sector specific guidance documents focusing on business, urban planners and basin authorities.

Notes to Editors

About the CEO Water Mandate
The CEO Water Mandate is a United Nations Global Compact initiative that mobilizes business leaders on water, sanitation, and the Sustainable Development Goals for corporate water stewardship. Endorsers of the Mandate commit to continuous progress against six core elements (direct operations, supply chain and watershed management, collective action, public policy, community engagement and transparency) and in so doing understand and manage their own water risks. Established in 2007 and implemented in partnership with the Pacific Institute, the Mandate was created out of the acknowledgement that global water challenges create risk for a wide range of industry sectors, the public sector, local communities and ecosystems alike. For more information, follow @H2O_stewards on Twitter and visit our website at ceowatermandate.org.

About AGWA
AGWA’s vision is for effective climate change adaptation and mitigation practices to be mainstreamed and enabled within water resources management decision-making processes, policies, and implementation. The mission of AGWA is to provision tools, partnerships, guidance, and technical assistance to improve effective decision making, action, governance, and analytical processes in water resources management, focusing on climate adaptation and mitigation.

About WRI
World Resources Institute (WRI) is a global research organization that spans more than 60 countries, with international offices in Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States, regional offices in Ethiopia (for Africa) and the Netherlands (for Europe), and program offices in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Our more than 1,400 experts and staff turn big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. More information at www.wri.org.

About IWMI
The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) is an international, research-for-development organization that works with governments, civil society, and the private sector to solve water problems in developing countries and scale up solutions. Through partnership, IWMI combines research on the sustainable use of water and land resources, knowledge services, and products with capacity strengthening, dialogue, and policy analysis to support implementation of water management solutions for agriculture, ecosystems, climate change, and inclusive economic growth. Headquartered in Colombo, Sri Lanka, IWMI is a CGIAR Research Center and leads the CGIAR Research Program on Water, Land and Ecosystems (WLE). Find out more at www.iwmi.org.

About the United Nations Global Compact
As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

For further media inquiries please contact:

Ilsa Ruiz

CEO Water Mandate

iruiz@pacinst.org

Alexandra Gee

UN Global Compact

gee@unglobalcompact.org

Anson Justi

AGWA

ajusti@alliance4water.org

Marlena Chertock

WRI
marlena.chertock@wri.org

Russell Sticklor

IWMI

r.sticklor@cgiar.org

CONTACT: Dan Thomas United Nations Global Compact (212) 907-1301 media@unglobalcompact.org


Recommended Stories

  • 3 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The renewable energy industry is increasingly replacing fossil fuels with new forms of electricity and fuel generation. Wind and solar energy are beating coal and natural gas based on the cost of electricity produced, and energy storage and hydrogen are increasingly competitive as well. As we look at renewable energy dividend stocks overall, three companies are industry leaders that we think could be dividend giants for decades.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 10% Today

    An investment in energy infrastructure could mean a sharp focus on solar deployment, putting this company in a sweet spot.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • PG&E Slumps After Scrutiny Over California Wildfires Escalates

    (Bloomberg) -- Utility giant PG&E Corp. is once again coming under the spotlight for its role in California’s wildfires, sending its shares falling the most in a week. Regulators threatened to heighten enforcement action against the company for its track record of safety lapses, while a federal judge is probing its role in starting the second biggest-wildfire in the state’s history, which has been raging for more than a month. PG&E shares dropped as much as 4.1% Thursday, the most since Aug. 12.

  • Federal judge throws out U.S. approval of ConocoPhillips Alaska oil project

    The ruling is a fresh blow to a massive drilling project that Alaskan officials hoped would help offset oil production declines in the state. ConocoPhillips spokesperson Dennis Nuss said the company would review the decision and evaluate its options for the project. In her order, Alaska District Court Judge Sharon Gleason said she was vacating the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's approval of the development in part because the agency failed to include greenhouse gas emissions from foreign oil consumption in its environmental analysis.

  • Dixie Fire ravages through northern California

    Crews battling the Dixie Fire in Northern California are putting numerous resources into the Susanville area, a city of about 18,000. The blaze is the largest of nearly 100 major wildfires burning across a dozen Western states. (August 18)

  • Climate impact of coal sales from U.S. public lands is freshly scrutinized

    U.S. officials launched a review Thursday of climate damage caused by coal mining on public lands as the Biden administration expands its scrutiny of government fossil fuel sales that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

  • PepsiCo Announces "Net Water Positive" Commitment

    PepsiCo aims to replenish more water than the company uses by 2030, which would place it among the most water-efficient food or beverage manufacturers operating in high-risk watersheds.

  • Moose stomps on 79-year-old woman taking dog out in yard, Colorado officials say

    The woman took the dog out on a leash after seeing the moose earlier in the day.

  • Bear attack killed camper found dead in Great Smoky Mountains last year, park reveals

    It’s the first time a bear has killed someone in North Carolina.

  • Southern California water officials declare supply alert amid worsening drought

    Southern California water district calls for local agencies and consumers to voluntarily reduce water consumption to avoid more severe restrictions.

  • California’s Dixie Fire threatens another town, while new blaze tears through small community

    Firefighters faced dangerously windy weather Tuesday as they struggled to keep the nation's largest wildfire from advancing toward a Northern California city while a portrait of devastation emerged in a small mountain community hit by another inferno.

  • Water shortage declared on the Colorado River

    A severe drought in the western U.S. has triggered historically low water levels in Lake Mead and other water basins and reservoirs, leading the federal government to declare a water shortage on the Colorado River. Rebecca Mitchell, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board and a Colorado River commissioner, joins CBSN to discuss how the shortage is affecting the roughly 40 million people who get their water from the Colorado River.

  • More than a dozen major wildfires burn in California, threatening thousands of homes

    The Caldor Fire tore through the town of Grizzly Flats, destroying a school, post office and dozens of homes. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti sees how people in the small town were able to escape the flames.

  • 'Down to nothing' - dry, heavy winds stoke growing California wildfires

    GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (Reuters) -An incendiary mix of strong, shifting winds and drought-parched vegetation stoked two of California's largest wildfires on Wednesday, with thousands of people chased from their foothill and forest homes in the Sierra Nevada range. Some narrowly escaped the latest surge in flames and wind-whipped embers with only the clothes on their backs and the few belongings they managed to pack into their vehicles during chaotic evacuations. Bratten fled his house in the Sierra hamlet of Grizzly Flats, about 65 miles east of Sacramento, the state capital, on Tuesday night.

  • eTransEnergy Named by GM As a Preferred Provider for Fleet Electrification

    eTransEnergy, a Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) company, today was named by GM as a preferred provider to help GM fleet and BrightDrop customers transition to electric vehicles through the GM Ultium Charge...

  • 'Unprecedented' Caldor Fire burns 53,000 acres in Northern California

    'Unprecedented' Caldor Fire burns 53,000 acres in Northern California

  • Northern California wildfires intensifying

    New evacuation orders are forcing many residents to flee their homes. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.

  • California's worsening wildfires prompt fresh evacuation orders

    Red flag warnings are in effect over a vast stretch of the West — including California, Nevada and Montana, prompted by strong winds, high temperatures and drought conditions.The latest: In Northern California, where fuel moisture and flammability are especially conducive to extreme wildfire behavior, the rapidly growing Caldor Fire prompted mandatory evacuation orders to be issued late Tuesday, as it tore through homes in and around the El Dorado County town of Grizzly Flats.Stay on top of the

  • Virologist suggests coronavirus origin theorists are missing a cover-up that's 'staring them right in the face'

    Virologist suggests coronavirus origin theorists are missing a cover-up that's 'staring them right in the face'