U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.56
    -0.79 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,215.18
    +113.33 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,782.61
    -77.57 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.13
    +2.33 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    +2.03 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.20
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5630
    +0.2580 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,283.60
    -275.12 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -2.24 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.86
    +26.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

LaunchDarkly Raises $200 Million in Series D Financing, Tripling Valuation to $3 Billion

LaunchDarkly
·4 min read

Leading Feature Management & Experimentation platform accelerates software testing and deployment to increase quality, pace and security of digital innovation

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly, the leading feature management platform for software development teams, announced today that it has closed $200 million in Series D financing led by Lead Edge Capital with new investors Top Tier Capital Partners and New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Venture Partners as well as existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Redpoint, Threshold, Uncork Capital and Bloomberg Beta participating. This new funding triples LaunchDarkly’s post-money valuation to $3 billion, representing more than three times growth since its last funding round in January 2020. The new capital will be used to scale its core feature management platform and accelerate customer acquisition across verticals, continue its global expansion, and recruit and hire top-tier talent across engineering, marketing and business development.

The announcement is accompanied by the company’s second consecutive recognition on the Forbes Cloud 100 List, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. Earlier today LaunchDarkly earned the 47th spot on the list, vaulting 53 spots from the company’s 100th place ranking in 2020.

“Today’s funding round and recognition on the Forbes Cloud 100 List represent an exciting achievement for both our team at LaunchDarkly and the broader software development industry,” said Edith Harbaugh, LaunchDarkly co-founder and CEO. “From our founding as the first enterprise feature management platform in 2014, to serving peaks of 20 trillion feature flags daily, it's clear that feature management is a critical component in the future of software development. In today’s technology and experience-driven economy, every company is looking to software development teams to continuously innovate, and we’re excited to keep empowering those teams to build and deploy products and services for their customers.”

“With this new round of funding, we’ll further expand and scale across verticals to support our growing roster of e-commerce, financial services, healthcare and government customers,” said John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly co-founder and CTO. “At a time when these verticals are experiencing a surge in consumer demand and industry disruption, LaunchDarkly will empower both established enterprise and startup companies to accelerate innovation to meet the demands of an increasingly digitally driven world.”

“The addressable opportunity for LaunchDarkly has grown tremendously. Today, every company around the world is intensely focused on building digital experiences to support their products or services,” said Avery Rosin, Principal at Lead Edge Capital. “LaunchDarkly’s mission-critical feature management platform enhances and optimizes these experiences in a reliable and powerful way. We are thrilled to partner with Edith, John and the entire talented LaunchDarkly team on this next high-growth chapter.”

“LaunchDarkly is a leader in the developer-focused feature management platform industry that has continuously proved their ability to innovate,” said Praveen Akkiraju, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “Edith and John’s vision to eliminate risk for developers and operations teams from the software development cycle is critical to the future of the industry, and Insight Partners looks forward to partnering with the company on its growth journey."

LaunchDarkly serves over 2,000 customers around the globe, including 22 Fortune 100 companies such as SAP, NBC and Ulta. Additionally, the company plans to grow its global team across hubs in Oakland, CA., New York, NY., Atlanta, GA. and London, UK.

The funding round builds on the company’s recent momentum in which it launched integrations and achieved key regulatory approvals, unlocking expansion to priority verticals. Last month, LaunchDarkly achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s (FedRAMP) “in process” designation at the moderate impact level, showcasing the company’s commitment to security and compliance while serving the public sector. LaunchDarkly also launched an integration with ServiceNow, helping development teams comply with company-wide change management policies by embedding LaunchDarkly approvals into ServiceNow workflows.

To learn more about LaunchDarkly, visit launchdarkly.com.

About LaunchDarkly
LaunchDarkly isn’t just a leader in feature management — it’s the first scalable feature management platform. Feature management allows development teams to innovate faster by fundamentally transforming how software is delivered to customers. With the ability to gradually release new software features to any segment of users on any platform, DevOps teams can standardize safe releases at scale, accelerate their journey to the cloud and collaborate more effectively with business teams. Today, LaunchDarkly deploys peaks of 20 trillion feature flags each day, and that number continues to grow. Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list, and the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com.

Media Contacts:
Kate Diveley
LaunchSquad
launchdarkly (at) launchsquad.com
(312) 848-4816


Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase earnings in focus — here’s what to expect

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss what to expect ahead of Coinbase posting earnings as the company stock rises in anticipation and the possibility of regulation coming as Congress debates the future of crypto.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Now I would like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor, director of investor relations at Vuzix. With us today are Vuzix's CEO, Paul Travers; and CFO, Grant Russell. Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • 12 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at 12 best artificial intelligence stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the artificial intelligence industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The COVID-19 pandemic hastened the advent of AI […]

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 3D Systems Stock Surges After Earnings Crush Expectations

    In the second quarter, the 3D printing company's revenue also easily beat the Wall Street consensus estimate.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • Nvidia Has Turned $10,000 Into $250,000. Here's Why It Can Do It Again

    If you had $10,000 to invest at the beginning of 2016 and bought shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) using that money, your initial investment would be worth just about $250,000 right now. Nvidia has beaten the broader market handsomely over the years thanks to its strong suite of products, which has helped it attract millions of customers and dominate a fast-growing space. As such, Nvidia can repeat -- or improve upon -- its terrific stock market performance once again in the coming years.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Should You Think About Buying BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Now?

    BlackBerry Limited ( TSE:BB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial...

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August

    Many investors like to turn to Warren Buffett's investing ideas for improving returns. While studying Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio may seem prudent, investors should remember that not all of his holdings are buys at this time.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • 3 Reasons Cloudflare Stock Is a Buy After Q2 2021 Earnings

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is having itself a year. This is far from a one-off winner from the massive uptick in internet use during the pandemic, and Cloudflare's Q2 2021 earnings update continues to prove that. When Cloudflare made its public debut a couple years ago, it had a unique go-to-market strategy for an enterprise-grade cloud service: Launch new services for free for individual users, then go after bigger paying customers later.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • What You Need to Know About SunPower's Latest Results

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) continues to transform its business in 2021, partly as a result of new technologies coming out and partly because it's no longer in the business of building solar panels after spinning off its panel manufacturing to Maxeon Solar Technologies. As we've seen before, there were some good trends for SunPower and some weak points for the business. Overall, I think this is a solar energy stock that has a lot of potential, but the stock's performance will depend on how the company executes its growth strategy.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).