U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,221.50
    -53.75 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,855.00
    -410.00 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,525.25
    -209.50 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.10
    -28.20 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.60
    +4.90 (+4.51%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.40
    +13.20 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    +0.37 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1052
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9850
    +0.0370 (+1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    33.55
    -1.58 (-4.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3157
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1160
    +0.2570 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,048.61
    -3,045.09 (-7.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.67
    -51.67 (-5.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,096.60
    -94.12 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

LaunchDarkly Recognized by Wing Venture Capital’s Enterprise Tech 30 List

LaunchDarkly
·4 min read
LaunchDarkly
LaunchDarkly

The recognition follows a milestone year in which the company raised $200 million, reached a $3 billion valuation, and ranked 47th on the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100

OAKLAND, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly, the leading feature management platform, announced today it has been named to Wing Venture Capital’s 2022 Enterprise Tech 30 List for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition solidifies LaunchDarkly as one of the most promising late-stage private enterprise technology companies.

Each year, the Enterprise Tech 30 List evaluates more than 15,000 venture-backed enterprise tech companies for consideration, honoring the 30 companies with the highest potential to tectonically shift enterprise operations for the better. The list, determined by an institutional research process with 95 venture capitalists and 27 corporate development leaders, has previously honored notable enterprise technology companies including Hashicorp, Databricks and Canva. The list is segmented into four categories based on total capital raised including early-stage, mid-stage, late-stage, and giga-stage companies.

“Our fourth consecutive recognition on the Enterprise Tech 30 List is a testament to the work of the entire LaunchDarkly team in pioneering feature management and continuing to support enterprises in their software development needs,” said Edith Harbaugh, co-founder and CEO of LaunchDarkly. “The LaunchDarkly platform has become a staple in the developer toolkit, and we’re continuing to innovate within feature management and beyond to equip engineering teams with the tools they need to build today’s most powerful platforms at scale with less risk.”

Today, LaunchDarkly serves the software development needs of over 2,000 customers across industries including 22 Fortune 100 companies such as SAP, NBC, Ulta, and Paramount. The feature management platform accelerates software testing and deployment to increase quality, pace, and security of digital innovation. Enterprises across verticals including e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and media utilize LaunchDarkly to optimize software development workflows, and increasingly, to manage cloud migrations across infrastructures and environments.

“Our Enterprise Tech 30 list recognizes the most promising private, venture-back enterprise companies. The selected companies are leaders in their category, driving the change and innovation in the marketplace today to meet the needs of tomorrow,” said Peter Wagner, Founding Partner at Wing Venture Capital and founder of the Enterprise Tech 30. “I want to congratulate and celebrate all of the listees as they serve as the backbone of how businesses operate and it's important to shine a light on the companies shaping the industry.”

LaunchDarkly’s placement on this year’s Enterprise Tech 30 List adds to the company’s achievements over the past year. In 2021, the company secured $200 million in Series D funding and tripled its valuation to $3 billion. It also secured its second consecutive recognition on the Forbes Cloud 100 List, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, earning the 47th spot on the list – jumping 53 positions from its 100th place ranking in 2020.

About LaunchDarkly
LaunchDarkly isn’t just a leader in feature management — it’s the first scalable feature management platform. Feature management allows development teams to innovate faster by fundamentally transforming how software is delivered to customers. With the ability to gradually release new software features to any segment of users on any platform, DevOps teams can standardize safe releases at scale, accelerate their journey to the cloud and collaborate more effectively with business teams. Today, LaunchDarkly deploys peaks of 20 trillion feature flags a day, and that number continues to grow. Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list, and the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com.

ET30
The Enterprise Tech 30 List, facilitated by Wing Venture Capital, definitively names the top 40 most promising private companies in enterprise technology, as determined by leading venture capitalists in the sector. It shares the knowledge of the venture capital and corporate development communities to determine which Enterprise startups have the most potential to meaningfully shift how tech enterprises operate for the better.

Wing Venture Capital
Founded in 2013, Wing works with ambitious founders to enable the Modern Enterprise, which is an agile workplace built on data and powered by AI. We invest early, before it’s obvious, leading Seed and Series A financings and engaging deeply with our signature company-building skills and resources. The current Wing portfolio includes some of today’s most important enterprise technology companies such as Snowflake, Cohesity, and Gong.
Web Twitter LinkedIn Medium

For more information, visit: www.wing.vc

Contact
launchdarkly@launchsquad.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Amazon stock split: Will the tech giant join the Dow Jones Industrial Average?

    Let the speculation on Dow inclusion for Amazon begin.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Amazon surges as stock split, buyback excite investors

    The company's 20-for-1 stock split is its first since 1999 and is in addition to a $10 billion share buyback. It also comes on the heels of a similar split announced by Alphabet Inc earlier this year. "Amazon's management is looking to instil fresh confidence," AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould said, adding that the buyback was the company's first direct distributions of cash back to its shareholders since its stock market debut.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • JD.com stock falls after swinging to net loss, while adjusted profit topped expectations

    Shares of JD.com Inc. sank 6.5% toward a near two-year low in premarket trading Thursday, after the China-based e-commerce reported fourth-quarter swung to a net loss but saw adjusted profit and revenue top forecasts, while margins took a slight hit. The net loss for the quarter was RMB5.16 billion ($810.4 million), or RMB3.33 per American depositary share (ADS), after net income of RMB24.33 billion, or RMB15.18 per ADS, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per

  • Fears for gas supplies as Russian troops seize Ukraine facilities - live updates

    Britain slaps sanctions on Roman Abramovich Roman Abramovich assets: the cars, houses, yachts – and Chelsea FC FTSE 100 falls 1pc as market rebound runs out of steam Ben Wright: The City has failed to grasp the repercussions of Putin’s horrific war Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • Rivian to Report Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Investors and analysts will be tuned into any guidance from Rivian on first-quarter and full-year deliveries.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Oceaneering International Stocks Just Crashed

    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Tried To Explain His Father's Love For Dictators And, Umm...

    This is supposed to explain why Trump "fell in love" with Kim Jong Un and praised other dictators.

  • This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

    Given the struggles of International Business Machines' (NYSE: IBM) stock over the last decade, the company may have become an afterthought in the minds of many investors. This rising dividend, along with a decisive strategic shift, could make IBM an excellent choice for dividend investors regardless of the market. The spinoff of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) has become transformational for the venerable tech giant.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Cons

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks With Strong Upside Potential

    The stock market is all about themes and right now, given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and all that has followed in its wake, the times will shine a spotlight on Cybersecurity stocks. It’s almost taken for granted that as the US and its allies ramp up sanctions and measures intended to shun and isolate Russia, Putin will respond by cyber warfare. Government organizations and corporations are obviously acutely aware of this and will therefore be spending large amounts of money to secure networks

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • After an Incredible Rally, Beware a Dead Cat Bounce

    House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill that includes Ukraine aid, Amazon.com plans 20-to-1 stock split and $10 billion buyback, Biden presses plan to encourage U.S. chip making, and other news to start your day.

  • Standard Deduction 2021-2022: How Much Is It?

    The temporary expansion of the standard deduction and repeal of the personal exemption are continuing to affect millions of Americans.