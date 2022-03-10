LaunchDarkly Recognized by Wing Venture Capital’s Enterprise Tech 30 List

LaunchDarkly

The recognition follows a milestone year in which the company raised $200 million, reached a $3 billion valuation, and ranked 47th on the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100

OAKLAND, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leading feature management platform, announced today it has been named to Wing Venture Capital’s 2022 Enterprise Tech 30 List for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition solidifies LaunchDarkly as one of the most promising late-stage private enterprise technology companies.



Each year, the Enterprise Tech 30 List evaluates more than 15,000 venture-backed enterprise tech companies for consideration, honoring the 30 companies with the highest potential to tectonically shift enterprise operations for the better. The list, determined by an institutional research process with 95 venture capitalists and 27 corporate development leaders, has previously honored notable enterprise technology companies including Hashicorp, Databricks and Canva. The list is segmented into four categories based on total capital raised including early-stage, mid-stage, late-stage, and giga-stage companies.

“Our fourth consecutive recognition on the Enterprise Tech 30 List is a testament to the work of the entire LaunchDarkly team in pioneering feature management and continuing to support enterprises in their software development needs,” said Edith Harbaugh, co-founder and CEO of LaunchDarkly. “The LaunchDarkly platform has become a staple in the developer toolkit, and we’re continuing to innovate within feature management and beyond to equip engineering teams with the tools they need to build today’s most powerful platforms at scale with less risk.”

Today, LaunchDarkly serves the software development needs of over 2,000 customers across industries including 22 Fortune 100 companies such as SAP, NBC, Ulta, and Paramount. The feature management platform accelerates software testing and deployment to increase quality, pace, and security of digital innovation. Enterprises across verticals including e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and media utilize LaunchDarkly to optimize software development workflows, and increasingly, to manage cloud migrations across infrastructures and environments.

“Our Enterprise Tech 30 list recognizes the most promising private, venture-back enterprise companies. The selected companies are leaders in their category, driving the change and innovation in the marketplace today to meet the needs of tomorrow,” said Peter Wagner, Founding Partner at Wing Venture Capital and founder of the Enterprise Tech 30. “I want to congratulate and celebrate all of the listees as they serve as the backbone of how businesses operate and it's important to shine a light on the companies shaping the industry.”

LaunchDarkly’s placement on this year’s Enterprise Tech 30 List adds to the company’s achievements over the past year. In 2021, the company secured $200 million in Series D funding and tripled its valuation to $3 billion. It also secured its second consecutive recognition on the Forbes Cloud 100 List , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, earning the 47th spot on the list – jumping 53 positions from its 100th place ranking in 2020.

About LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly isn’t just a leader in feature management — it’s the first scalable feature management platform. Feature management allows development teams to innovate faster by fundamentally transforming how software is delivered to customers. With the ability to gradually release new software features to any segment of users on any platform, DevOps teams can standardize safe releases at scale, accelerate their journey to the cloud and collaborate more effectively with business teams. Today, LaunchDarkly deploys peaks of 20 trillion feature flags a day, and that number continues to grow. Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list, and the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com .

The Enterprise Tech 30 List, facilitated by Wing Venture Capital, definitively names the top 40 most promising private companies in enterprise technology, as determined by leading venture capitalists in the sector. It shares the knowledge of the venture capital and corporate development communities to determine which Enterprise startups have the most potential to meaningfully shift how tech enterprises operate for the better.

Founded in 2013, Wing works with ambitious founders to enable the Modern Enterprise, which is an agile workplace built on data and powered by AI. We invest early, before it’s obvious, leading Seed and Series A financings and engaging deeply with our signature company-building skills and resources. The current Wing portfolio includes some of today’s most important enterprise technology companies such as Snowflake, Cohesity, and Gong.

For more information, visit: www.wing.vc

