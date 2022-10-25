Launching the Next Generation Outsourcing Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stable Rock Solutions LLC (Stable Rock) announced today the launch of its new initiative to establish the leading, next-generation, outsourcing, all-in-one platform for support services dedicated to small and mid-sized businesses. Experienced operators Boris Onefater and Greg Farrington have teamed up with M&A executive Jeffrey Tepper to create a platform that will acquire companies offering outsourced services to enable clients to focus on their core competencies. "We are delighted to embark on this new chapter in our lives. Following the successful sale and transition from our prior firm, we are now ready for a new chapter and a larger marketplace as our focus shifts from investment management and broker-dealers to serving commercial businesses in other industries. We believe that our skillset will allow us to optimize the efficiencies of the companies we acquire, and thereby deliver a highly competitive product to the Stable Rock client base," said Greg Farrington, Co-Founder of Stable Rock.

Stable Rock intends to execute its strategy via the acquisition of and partnership with consulting, advisory, outsourced CFO, finance, accounting, HR, insurance, IT, actuarial, and related infrastructure firms. The company is actively evaluating acquisitions in various high-growth geographical regions with $5-$50 million of revenues across the US and Canada. Jeffrey Tepper, Co-Founder & Head of M&A. "We are eager to partner with like-minded owners/management teams who are looking to grow and expand their footprint in their local markets as they look to help their clients meet their business goals and objectives."

Stable Rock's culture will be based on the pillars of diversity, honesty, integrity and transparency to deliver products and services via use of technology, and a commitment to work/life balance for its employees. We believe that superior infrastructure, process and technologies will create the highest quality products and services for our clients. "We are looking to apply to Stable Rock the know-how and experience we developed in successfully building, growing and exiting our prior firm, but this time to a different target market and one that is much larger than the investment management and broker-dealer industries," said Boris Onefater, Co-Founder of Stable Rock.

For more information, please reach out directly to info@stablerock.com

Contact Information:

Greg Farrington

Co-Founder

info@stablerock.com

216-600-8086



