Tune in now: Launching a weight loss startup and knowing when to pivot

Swathy Prithivi speaks modestly about her years at Uber and Opendoor, but her role as manager at those powerhouse firms made her well-positioned to set out founding her own startup. Atomic VC was there from the outset, with a unique approach to early-stage investing that -- in some senses -- is more akin to an incubator than a traditional venture capital firm.

Prithivi and Atomic Principal Jordan Kong join us today on TechCrunch Live to discuss the formation -- and early misfires -- of what would ultimately become the weight loss startup, Found. The company seeks to differentiate itself by position obesity as a “disease, not a decision,” offering complex medical insights tailored to patients’ different journeys.

