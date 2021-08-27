U.S. markets closed

Launchpad America Forms Advisory Board, Announces Panel Appearance for National Small Business Week

Launchpad America
·3 min read

Dallas, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launchpad America, the new initiative designed to support small businesses and encourage entrepreneurship, today announced the formation of the Launchpad America Advisory Board along with its plans for National Small Business Week. The board of advisors will maximize the initiative’s positive impact by drawing together leaders from participating companies to provide counsel and insights on the state of small business in their respective sectors.

Launchpad America’s new Advisory Board includes:

  • Charles Arrindell, Business Development & Operations Leaser at ADP

  • April Youngblut, Director of Marketing & Communications at America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

  • Rachel Baker, Business Development Manager at GoSmallBiz.com

  • Douglas Klein, Senior Marketing Manager at Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU)

  • Pete Morelli, Director of Business Development at Lendio

  • Rebecca Meeker, Head of Americas, Global Trade at Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

  • Matthew Gourgeot, Head Of Corporate & Business Development at Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY)

  • Brian Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer at YouMail

“This impressive group of Advisors will help us provide entrepreneurs the resources and mentorship to start and grow new businesses,” said Matthew Gourgeot, Head Of Corporate & Business Development at Thryv. “It’s inspiring to share a common goal with fellow industry leaders who want to see startups succeed.”

Launchpad America will kick off National Small Business Week (September 13-15, 2021) with an exciting virtual panel hosted by Ramon Ray – the motivational speaker, entrepreneur, best-selling author, founder of SmartHustle.com, and expert on business growth. Ray is known for inspiring and educating entrepreneurs with his high energy and stories of his own entrepreneurship. Sharing a passion for supporting small businesses, he also works with global brands to help them better reach small business owners.

“As an entrepreneur myself, I’m excited to host this panel on small business and the resources available to entrepreneurs right now through Launchpad America,” said Ray. “Starting a business, developing a competitive brand, and building a loyal fan base takes heart and determination, but also an awareness of what tools can help you to run your business successfully. I’m honored to bring together these industry experts for what will no doubt be an engaging discussion.”

The panel will feature guests from Launchpad America’s partners, SBDC, Mastercard, and Thryv, and focus on the current state of small business and what resources and tools are available to small businesses and entrepreneurs via the Launchpad America initiative.

Watch the pre-recorded panel via Zoom here on September 13 at 11 a.m. ET.

About Launchpad America

Launchpad America was created by leading small business providers to improve the chances of success for today’s entrepreneurs. At www.launchpadamerica.com, entrepreneurs can find resources to get their new business ideas off the ground. The program offers products and tools in legal, finance, credit, client management, communications, payroll, human resources, accounting, and website domains. In addition, visitors will find opportunities for mentorship and guidebooks on building as well as running a small business. Launchpad America participants include America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), GoSmallBiz.com, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), Lendio, Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Roll by ADP, Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY) and YouMail. For more information visit www.launchpadamerica.com.

For media inquiries, contact:
press@launchpadamerica.com

CONTACT: Launchpad America press@launchpadamerica.com


