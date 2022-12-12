U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Launchpad joins forces with Altrata to transform data intelligence on the wealthy and influential

Launchpad Technologies Inc.
·3 min read

Altrata + Launchpad Partnership Announcement

Launchpad joins forces with Altrata to transform data intelligence on the wealthy and influential
Launchpad joins forces with Altrata to transform data intelligence on the wealthy and influential

Vancouver, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launchpad Technologies Inc. ("Launchpad"), a trailblazing provider of enterprise integration software and post-configuration support services, is proud to announce that it has partnered with Altrata, a global leader in data intelligence on the wealthy and influential.

By seamlessly integrating Altrata’s WealthEngine and Wealth-X databases with the cloud-hosted and fully managed Paasport by Launchpad platform, the partnership enables organizations of all sizes to automate their applications, data, and workflows while leveraging data intelligence that elevates their campaigns, expands audiences, decreases acquisition costs, increases revenue, and mitigates risk.

“We are delighted to partner with Altrata to make automation easier and more rewarding for its business, nonprofit and public-sector customers around the world,” said Launchpad Founder and Principal Bruce Qi. “Our Partner Program is designed to create greater outcomes by combining the best of what both parties bring to the table, and in this case, that means leveraging the world’s largest collection of records on wealthy individuals more efficiently.”

Automating organizations’ siloed apps and data gives them a significant advantage, especially with Paasport being fully scalable and managed 24/7. At the same time, Paasport’s enterprise service bus (ESB) architecture is purpose-built to efficiently integrate Altrata’s databases, and works seamlessly with all major software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps, including:

  • Sales & Marketing: Shopify, Salesforce, Amazon, Ebay, Etsy

  • Finance: QuickBooks Online, Sage Intacct, Oracle NetSuite, Xero

“Powered by a global team of more than 400 researchers and data specialists who are committed to maintaining millions of profiles and changing data points, our uniquely comprehensive solutions provide intelligence on the people who are most impactful to our clients' success” said Altrata Chief Innovation Officer Keya Hammond. “Through our partnership with Launchpad, customers can leverage automation and integration to increase time-to-value and accelerate their workflows to drive tangible business outcomes.”

Before Launchpad’s founding, only enterprise-level and Fortune 500 companies could afford costly integration and automation platforms. Now, organizations of all sizes around the world can seamlessly connect and manage enterprise automation and data integration by leveraging both the Paasport platform and post-configuration services that go above and beyond by providing long-tail support as part of clients’ subscriptions.

ABOUT LAUNCHPAD TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Launchpad is a leading provider of next-generation integration platform capabilities and custom integration services for connecting and managing enterprise automation and data integration. No matter your mix of apps and workflows, we’ll build you an integration solution that’s rock solid today and scalable tomorrow. Get your integration started. Our experts and Paasport platform are here to handle it for you. Learn more: https://www.golaunchpad.io

ABOUT ALTRATA

Altrata is a global leader in people intelligence. It includes more than 100 million profiles on wealthy individuals around the world and more than 12 million profiles on senior decision makers, board members and c-suite leaders. Altrata provides intelligence on the people who are most impactful to our clients' success. Altrata’s advanced integration solutions allow deeper insights and access to billions of connections helping clients close more deals, manage risk, and identify key talent quickly. Actionable, accurate, and comprehensive data powered by a global team of more than 400 researchers and data specialists, maintaining millions of profiles, enables clients to effectively engage and make meaningful, lasting connections. Altrata is a registered trademark of the Euromoney Group comprised of five dynamic offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X.

Attachment

CONTACT: Megan Hollstedt Launchpad Technologies Inc. 1 (800) 326-0188 info@golaunchpad.io


