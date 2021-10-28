U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,589.96
    +38.28 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,651.29
    +160.60 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,420.85
    +185.01 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.57
    +41.08 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.59
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0083 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4460
    -0.3640 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,607.38
    +668.93 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.65
    +31.27 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

LaunchPad Lab Announces the Sale of WarRoom, Deposition Software for Lawyers, to Nextpoint

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LaunchPad Lab, a Chicago-based application development agency, today announces the sale of WarRoom, software that provides deposition management for lawyers, to Nextpoint, a leading eDiscovery and litigation software company.

LaunchPad Lab Logo
LaunchPad Lab Logo

LaunchPad Lab announces the sale of WarRoom, software that provides deposition management for lawyers to Nextpoint.

Acquisition discussions began after recognizing significant overlap between the user bases, creating an opportunity to merge WarRoom's core functionality into the Nextpoint Litigation Suite.

WarRoom was designed and developed by LaunchPad Lab in 2008 to address the needs of litigators through a user-friendly, cloud-based deposition transcript repository. The product was an output of the company's innovation program called SPACE, which offers dedicated time for the LaunchPad Lab team to explore new technologies, build products, and experiment with new ideas.

All historical WarRoom customers will now be part of the Nextpoint family, gaining immediate access to Nextpoint's suite of technology services.

"We've been thrilled to work with LaunchPad on transitioning their users to the Nextpoint software suite and have successfully onboarded all users interested in expanding their feature set to include documents, deposition video and trial presentation features," said Chief Executive Officer, Rakesh Madhava. "We look forward to continuing to work with the LaunchPad Lab team to broaden and deepen the functionality of our Litigation Suite."

The two companies will continue to work together utilizing Nextpoint's industry-leading experience and LaunchPad Lab's UX/UI design and software development expertise to create innovative software applications built specifically for the legal community.

"Having been an attorney, I know the challenges the legal community faces while managing their cases, taking depositions, and preparing for trial," says Scott Weisman, LaunchPad Lab's Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of WarRoom. "We're excited to be partnering with Nexpoint to help shape the future of legal technology for lawyers around the world."

LaunchPad Lab has built over 350 software applications, with over 90 percent of their projects expanding into long-term, multi-year partnerships.

Organizations who are interested in working with LaunchPad Lab for web development, application development, UX/UI design, or technology consulting services can contact the company here.

About LaunchPad Lab
LaunchPad Lab is a Chicago-based software development agency that partners with businesses to transform their digital technology. Focused on using software to propel businesses forward, LaunchPad has helped hundreds of organizations unlock revenue and efficiency by transforming their technology.

About Nextpoint
Nextpoint delivers powerful cloud-based technology that automates litigation workflows for all matters from eDiscovery to trial. Founded in 2001, Nextpoint continues to see rapid adoption of the company's industry-leading software by law firms, corporations and government agencies of all sizes. Nextpoint is committed to helping organizations simplify their litigation technology.

Contact: Rebecca Jasch
Email: rebecca@launchpadlab.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launchpad-lab-announces-the-sale-of-warroom-deposition-software-for-lawyers-to-nextpoint-301411344.html

SOURCE LaunchPad Lab

Recommended Stories

  • Why Phunware Shares Are Rising Today

    Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced its Digital Front Door solution is now available on the Epic App Orchard marketplace. Digital Front Door enables hospital systems and clinicians to contextually engage with their patients and visitors via mobile while providing optimal care, driving operational efficiency and ensuring patient satisfaction. ”With almost a third of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market and more than 40% of all hospital beds, Ep

  • Facebook rebrands as Meta as it bets on the future of the metaverse

    Facebook is rebranding as Meta, as it points to its future as a metaverse company.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Dogecoin Skyrockets While Shiba Inu Pulls Back After Huge Rally

    Dogecoin made an attempt to settle above $0.32.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 28th, 2021

    After Wednesday’s sell-off, failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave the majors under pressure in the day ahead.

  • Dogecoin Hits Two-Month High as Shiba Inu Lags in Crypto Rankings

    Diverging price trends help DGOE consolidate its position as the ninth largest coin. But SHIB isn’t far away

  • Tariff, supply chain dealing one-two punch to iRobot

    The "recent developments on the tariff front" that iRobot CEO Colin Angle shared with analysts were not as positive as he forecasted three months ago.

  • Shiba Inu Whale Purchase Sends Crypto to New Highs, But Should You Buy?

    Shiba Inu, which is the latest altcoin to go on a roller coaster ride, is now up again, following one single enormous transaction that sent the crypto up 20% yesterday. See: Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency...

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Bumble Stock?

    Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) recently generated a lot of buzz after two developments jolted the online dating company's stock. First, Bumble's stock hit its highest levels in more than a month on Oct. 21 after Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google reduced its Play Store fees for subscription-based apps. Bumble and its larger rival Match (NASDAQ: MTCH) both generate most of their revenue from subscription fees.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks Soaring Through the Cloud

    The growth in cloud computing suggests it might be one of the best technologies to bet on over the long term.

  • Intel, Microsoft brining Android apps & developer tool chain to Windows

    Panos Panay, Microsoft Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer & Gregory Bryant “GB”, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Client Computing Group at Intel, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss technology advancements from Microsoft and Intel, the gaming space, and the demand for PC's.

  • Apple sued by Chinese students over iPhone’s lack of cables

    The students allege that Apple’s claims of environmental concerns are simply to push customers towards its MagSafe products

  • Nintendo Stock Looks Like an Early Holiday Season Deal

    Nintendo shares are trading off their 2020 highs, but Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter says the videogame giant is "well-positioned to have a strong holiday season and fiscal year-end."

  • What Do Spotify's New Video Capabilities Mean for Shareholders?

    While adding videos might seem like a small feature, advertising on podcasts just became much more appealing.

  • Square Inc.’s CFO Talks Bitcoin, Afterpay and Cash App

    Amrita Ahuja believes that the internet is likely to have a ‘native’ currency, and that bitcoin is the strongest contender.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Square Stock?

    Square (NYSE: SQ) generated a lot of buzz over the past month as it contemplated the development of a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining system while the cryptocurrency's price soared to all-time highs. Meanwhile, Square's new partnership with ByteDance's TikTok highlighted its growth potential across social media platforms, while PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) rumored interest in Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) sparked speculation about closer ties between Square and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR).

  • Software Maker Informatica Opens Below IPO Price in Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Data-management software provider Informatica Inc. fell as much as 5.1% before making modest gains in its trading debut after pricing its initial public offering at the bottom of a marketed range.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe company’s shares, which sold for $29 each in the IPO, opened trading in New York Wednesday at

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 28th, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s buck-trending surge, Shiba Inu Coin will be targeting a first visit to $0.00010 levels.

  • Got $10,000? 2 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Whether it's through application software, infrastructure, or fintech payment platforms, software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology stocks are going to continue playing a crucial role in helping business operate in the future. The following pair of tech stocks are the leaders at what they do and will not only lift up businesses trying to meet their customers on their own terms, but will richly reward the investors who back them. It has a 19.5% share of the revenue spend on CRM applications, according to IDC, or more than the share of Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, and Adobe combined.

  • Samsung Sees Chip Crunch Persisting After Profit Tops Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said the tight supply of chips that’s hurting industries worldwide is set to persist through next year, as it reported quarterly profit boosted by rising prices at its semiconductor business.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe S