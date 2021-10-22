U.S. markets open in 9 hours 24 minutes

Laundry Care Market to grow by USD 21.88 bn from 2021 to 2025|Product Innovation And Portfolio Extension to Boost Market Growth|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laundry Care Market by Product (Laundry detergent, Fabric softener, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Laundry Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The potential growth difference for the laundry care market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 21.88 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The product innovation and portfolio extension and shift from traditional laundry care products are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as balancing production cost, price, and quality of products will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The laundry care market report is segmented by product (laundry detergent, fabric softener, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for laundry care in APAC.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in store.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • Liquid Detergent Market: The liquid detergent market has been segmented by product (liquid laundry detergent and liquid dishwashing detergent), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

  • Stain Remover Market: The stain remover market has been segmented by product (Powder, Liquid, Bar, and Others), end-user (Residential and Commercial), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Laundry Care Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 21.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.20

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laundry-care-market-to-grow-by-usd-21-88-bn-from-2021-to-2025product-innovation-and-portfolio-extension-to-boost-market-growth17-000-technavio-research-reports-301405280.html

SOURCE Technavio

