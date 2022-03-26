Laundry Care Market Size to Grow by USD 21.88 Billion | Product Innovation And Portfolio Extension to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The laundry care market potential growth difference will increase by USD 21.88 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Laundry Care Market Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants.
The vendors are focusing on differentiating themselves from each other based on product quality, packaging, product pricing, and product portfolio to compete in the market.
Vendors such as Reckitt Benckiser Group Pl are offering VANISH liquid detergent which provides amazing, effective and safe stain removal for fabric material.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors will focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Factors such as product innovation and portfolio extension, shift from traditional laundry care products, and improved packaging solutions for laundry care products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, balancing production cost, price, and quality of products, biodegradation and biohazard risks, and low penetration of advanced laundry care products in developing regions will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Laundry Care Market Segmentation Analysis
Product
Geography
Distribution Channel
Laundry Care Market Scope Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global laundry care market as a part of the global household products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the laundry care market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Our laundry care market report covers the following areas:
Laundry Care Market Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist laundry care market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the laundry care market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the laundry care market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laundry care market vendors
Laundry Care Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 21.88 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.20
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
