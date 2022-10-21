Laundry Care Products Market to observe USD 2.14 Bn incremental growth; Usage of eco-friendly laundry care products to emerge as a key trend -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Laundry Care Products Market by Distribution channel, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 2.14 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the household products industry. Some of the factors considered include the consumer population, increasing disposable income, revenue generated by vendors, new product launches, and per capita income among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laundry Care Products Market 2022-2026

Technavio analyzes the laundry care products market by distribution channel (offline and online), product (laundry detergent, fabric softener, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The offline distribution channel accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The segment includes specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, drugstores, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores. Retailers are introducing new businesses, wider product assortments, attractive pricing, and retail strategies to remain competitive. Vendors are also focusing on the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy to enhance sales through offline distribution channels and simultaneously promote a digital experience. These factors are driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, by product, the market will witness increased demand for laundry detergent among consumers during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, APAC will account for the largest market share. Factors such as the expanding middle-class population and rising disposable income are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, evolving lifestyles and rapid urbanization are contributing to the growth of the laundry care products market in APAC.

Laundry Care Products Market: Major Growth Trends

The laundry care products market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Rapid demand for laundry services

Product innovations leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization

Increased acceptance of liquid detergents

Also, the usage of eco-friendly laundry care products is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. Phosphates are extensively used in detergents to ensure efficient cleaning. However, the phosphate residues, upon entering water bodies promote the growth of toxic bacteria. Hence, governments across the world are imposing stricter regulations on the use of phosphates in detergents and are encouraging the use of eco-friendly products. This is driving vendors to adopt sustainable practices for producing safe, non-toxic, and biodegradable laundry care products. For example, Puracy offers Natural Baby laundry detergent, which contains no phosphates, sulfates, petrochemicals, animal by-products, chlorine, perfumes, gluten, tree nut-based ingredients, dyes, and allergens. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global laundry care market during the forecast period.

Laundry Care Products Market: Key Vendors

Amway Corp.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Fena Pvt. Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jyothy Labs Ltd

Kao Corp

Lion Corp.

MaddieBrit Products LLC

Related Reports:

Global Detergent Market 2022-2026: The global detergent market is segmented by end-user (household and commercial and industrial), type (powder and liquid), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market will observe increased demand from household end-users during the forecast period. APAC to have a significant market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Liquid Detergent Market 2022-2026: The global liquid detergent market is segmented by product (liquid laundry detergent and liquid dishwashing detergent), distribution channels (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA). The liquid laundry detergent segment will have the largest share of the market. North America will have a significant share of the market. View Report Snapshot Here

Laundry Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Colgate Palmolive Co., Fena Pvt. Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Kao Corp, Lion Corp., MaddieBrit Products LLC, Puracy LLC, PZ Cussons Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RSPL Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Venus Laboratories Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

