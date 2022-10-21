U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

Laundry Care Products Market to observe USD 2.14 Bn incremental growth; Usage of eco-friendly laundry care products to emerge as a key trend -- Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laundry Care Products Market by Distribution channel, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 2.14 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the household products industry. Some of the factors considered include the consumer population, increasing disposable income, revenue generated by vendors, new product launches, and per capita income among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laundry Care Products Market 2022-2026

Request a Free Sample to Understand the Scope of the Report

Technavio analyzes the laundry care products market by distribution channel (offline and online), product (laundry detergent, fabric softener, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The offline distribution channel accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The segment includes specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, drugstores, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores. Retailers are introducing new businesses, wider product assortments, attractive pricing, and retail strategies to remain competitive. Vendors are also focusing on the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy to enhance sales through offline distribution channels and simultaneously promote a digital experience. These factors are driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, by product, the market will witness increased demand for laundry detergent among consumers during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, APAC will account for the largest market share. Factors such as the expanding middle-class population and rising disposable income are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, evolving lifestyles and rapid urbanization are contributing to the growth of the laundry care products market in APAC. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Sample Report Now

Laundry Care Products Market: Major Growth Trends

The laundry care products market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

  • Rapid demand for laundry services

  • Product innovations leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization

  • Increased acceptance of liquid detergents

Also, the usage of eco-friendly laundry care products is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. Phosphates are extensively used in detergents to ensure efficient cleaning. However, the phosphate residues, upon entering water bodies promote the growth of toxic bacteria. Hence, governments across the world are imposing stricter regulations on the use of phosphates in detergents and are encouraging the use of eco-friendly products. This is driving vendors to adopt sustainable practices for producing safe, non-toxic, and biodegradable laundry care products. For example, Puracy offers Natural Baby laundry detergent, which contains no phosphates, sulfates, petrochemicals, animal by-products, chlorine, perfumes, gluten, tree nut-based ingredients, dyes, and allergens. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global laundry care market during the forecast period.

Laundry Care Products Market: Key Vendors

  • Amway Corp.

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc

  • Colgate Palmolive Co.

  • Fena Pvt. Ltd.

  • Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Jyothy Labs Ltd

  • Kao Corp

  • Lion Corp.

  • MaddieBrit Products LLC

Reasons to Buy Laundry Care Products Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist laundry care products market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the laundry care products market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the laundry care products market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laundry care products market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Detergent Market 2022-2026: The global detergent market is segmented by end-user (household and commercial and industrial), type (powder and liquid), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market will observe increased demand from household end-users during the forecast period. APAC to have a significant market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Liquid Detergent Market 2022-2026: The global liquid detergent market is segmented by product (liquid laundry detergent and liquid dishwashing detergent), distribution channels (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA). The liquid laundry detergent segment will have the largest share of the market. North America will have a significant share of the market. View Report Snapshot Here

Laundry Care Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.6

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Colgate Palmolive Co., Fena Pvt. Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Kao Corp, Lion Corp., MaddieBrit Products LLC, Puracy LLC, PZ Cussons Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RSPL Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Venus Laboratories Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Laundry detergent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Fabric softener - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

  • 11.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.

  • 11.5 Fena Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.6 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 11.8 Jyothy Labs Ltd

  • 11.9 Kao Corp

  • 11.10 Lion Corp.

  • 11.11 Unilever PLC

  • 11.12 Venus Laboratories Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laundry-care-products-market-to-observe-usd-2-14-bn-incremental-growth-usage-of-eco-friendly-laundry-care-products-to-emerge-as-a-key-trend--technavio-301654850.html

SOURCE Technavio

