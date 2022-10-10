Laundry Folding Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 2.39 Billion; Social Factors Driving Adoption Of Laundry Folding Machines to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The laundry folding machine market size is expected to grow by USD 2.39 billion between 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The Social factors driving the adoption of laundry folding machines have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the inability of machines to fold clothes of extreme sizes might challenge market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Laundry Folding Machine Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our laundry folding machine market report covers the following areas:

Laundry Folding Machine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The laundry Folding Machine Market is segmented as below:

End-user

The laundry folding machine market share growth by the apparel manufacturers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Apparel manufacturers are the major end-users of laundry folding machines. The increasing use of automation in the apparel industry plays an important role in enhancing the growth of the global laundry folding machine market. Moreover, apparel manufacturers produce and supply garments in bulk to retailers or to wholesale suppliers. Laundry folding machines are mainly used by apparel manufacturers for folding fabrics, textiles, and clothes. These factors will boost segment growth in the near future.

Type

The automatic folding machine can handle different various types of clothes regardless of color, size, and material. An automatic laundry folding machine is also designed to steam, de-wrinkle, and even soften each article of clothing, as it gently folds them. It is also cost-effective to build, operate and maintain without compromising robustness. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the global laundry folding machine market during the forecast period.

Geography

34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of automated solutions will facilitate the laundry folding machine market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Laundry Folding Machine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Laundry Folding Machine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Laundry Folding Machine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Laundry Folding Machine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist laundry folding machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laundry folding machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laundry folding machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laundry folding machine market vendors

Laundry Folding Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.39 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Consolidated Laundry LLC, Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Sara Equipments, Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd, and Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

