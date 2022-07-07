Laundry Folding Robots Market: APAC to Occupy 39% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with Consolidated Laundry Machinery & FoldiMate Inc. | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laundry folding robots market is expected to grow by USD 495.98 million from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 38.86% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the laundry folding robots market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions. The increasing economic prosperity in the countries, rise in purchasing power and disposable income, growing working-class population, increasing adoption of automated solutions, and the emergence of smart cities will facilitate the laundry folding robots market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
For more highlights on the regional segments - Request a sample report
Laundry Folding Robots Market: Vendor Analysis
The laundry folding robots market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Consolidated Laundry Machinery - The company offers high output CLM SPF 1 towel folder for machines
FoldiMate Inc. - The company offers a robotic folding full laundry load of around 25 items in less time than it takes to brew a cup of coffee.
Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH - The company offers folding robots which have substantial efficiency improvements in terms of finished pieces produced per operator hour.
Panasonic Corp. - The company offers a washing machine that folds away clean clothes, a voice-responsive mobile fridge, and a smart sake cooler.
Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers hygienic and vertical washing machines.
To know about all major vendor offerings - Grab a sample now!
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laundry Folding Robots Market Analysis Report by End User (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/laundry-folding-robots-market-industry-analysis
Laundry Folding Robots Market: Market Dynamics
Driver: The laundry folding robots market is driven by the growing acceptance of personal service robots.
Trend: Increased funding through partnerships and crowdfunding platforms is anticipated to fuel the market growth of the laundry folding robots market.
Challenges: The inability of robots to fold clothes of extreme sizes is the major hindrance to the growth of the laundry folding robots market.
For details information on the market dynamics - Click Now!
Laundry Folding Robots Market: Segmentation Analysis
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)
Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025
Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)
APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report
Related Reports:
The industrial welding robots market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.30 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11%.
The wafer handling robots market share is expected to increase by USD 65.29 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%.
Laundry Folding Robots Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.86%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 495.98 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
27.89
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Consolidated Laundry Machinery, FoldiMate Inc., Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Sara Equipments, Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd., and Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
9.3 Customer Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Consolidated Laundry Machinery
10.4 FoldiMate Inc.
10.5 Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH
10.6 Panasonic Corp.
10.7 Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd.
10.8 Sara Equipments
10.9 Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
10.10 Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
10.11 Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laundry-folding-robots-market-apac-to-occupy-39-market-share--evolving-opportunities-with-consolidated-laundry-machinery--foldimate-inc--technavio-301581651.html
SOURCE Technavio