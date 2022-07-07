U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,859.00
    +10.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,098.00
    +85.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,930.75
    +50.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.00
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.25
    -0.28 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.60
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    +0.13 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.66
    -0.88 (-3.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1974
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1100
    +0.1950 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,503.88
    +339.06 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.34
    +10.82 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.70
    +66.93 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Laundry Folding Robots Market: APAC to Occupy 39% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with Consolidated Laundry Machinery & FoldiMate Inc. | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laundry folding robots market is expected to grow by USD 495.98 million from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 38.86% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the laundry folding robots market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions. The increasing economic prosperity in the countries, rise in purchasing power and disposable income, growing working-class population, increasing adoption of automated solutions, and the emergence of smart cities will facilitate the laundry folding robots market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest report titled Global Laundry Folding Robots Market 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest report titled Global Laundry Folding Robots Market 2021-2025

For more highlights on the regional segments - Request a sample report

Laundry Folding Robots Market: Vendor Analysis

The laundry folding robots market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

  • Consolidated Laundry Machinery - The company offers high output CLM SPF 1 towel folder for machines

  • FoldiMate Inc. - The company offers a robotic folding full laundry load of around 25 items in less time than it takes to brew a cup of coffee.

  • Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH - The company offers folding robots which have substantial efficiency improvements in terms of finished pieces produced per operator hour.

  • Panasonic Corp. - The company offers a washing machine that folds away clean clothes, a voice-responsive mobile fridge, and a smart sake cooler.

  • Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers hygienic and vertical washing machines.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Grab a sample now!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laundry Folding Robots Market Analysis Report by End User (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/laundry-folding-robots-market-industry-analysis

Laundry Folding Robots Market: Market Dynamics

  • Driver: The laundry folding robots market is driven by the growing acceptance of personal service robots.

  • Trend: Increased funding through partnerships and crowdfunding platforms is anticipated to fuel the market growth of the laundry folding robots market.

  • Challenges: The inability of robots to fold clothes of extreme sizes is the major hindrance to the growth of the laundry folding robots market.

  • For details information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Laundry Folding Robots Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

  • Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

 Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports:

  • The industrial welding robots market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.30 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11%.

  • The wafer handling robots market share is expected to increase by USD 65.29 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%.

Laundry Folding Robots Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.86%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 495.98 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

27.89

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Consolidated Laundry Machinery, FoldiMate Inc., Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Sara Equipments, Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd., and Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Customer Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Consolidated Laundry Machinery

  • 10.4 FoldiMate Inc.

  • 10.5 Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH

  • 10.6 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.7 Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Sara Equipments

  • 10.9 Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

 

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laundry-folding-robots-market-apac-to-occupy-39-market-share--evolving-opportunities-with-consolidated-laundry-machinery--foldimate-inc--technavio-301581651.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Pound rises as Boris Johnson prepares to resign - live updates

    Elon Musk fathered twins with one of his top executives British Airways cancels another 10,300 flights over summer FTSE 100 rises 1.1pc; Pound rises on Boris Johnson resignation Ben Marlow: The first corporate casualty of the coming recession has been laid low Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- By 2:08 p.m. Shanghai time on March 8, it was clear that Xiang Guangda’s giant bet on a fall in nickel prices was going spectacularly wrong.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-E

  • Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

    The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, argues Goldman Sachs.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Costco Raises Two Key Food-Court Prices (But Not Hot Dogs)

    The Costco warehouse club has been hesitant to pass on price increases to customers, but two popular menu items in its food court now cost more.

  • China’s Steel Industry Sounds the Alarm Over Crisis Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel mills are sounding the alarm over crisis conditions in the industry as margins plunge due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionThe s

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

    A drop in PC shipments is coming for the chip market.

  • Intel starts construction at New Albany semiconductor campus

    Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.

  • Oil Fluctuates With Slowdown Concerns Offset by Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated, with prices on course for a deep weekly loss, as investors weighed concerns that a potential global slowdown would hollow out energy demand against signs of still-tight physical markets.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • EPAM Systems: Is It Time to Buy or Sell?

    EPAM Systems specializes in service development, digital platform engineering, and digital product design. The company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of custom software and consulting providers - high tech stuff - but I want to check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of EPAM, below, we can see that prices plunged quickly and sharply from November to make a low in early March.

  • Germany Faces Limited Options If Nord Stream Flows Don’t Return

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline delivering Russia’s natural gas to Europe may not return to full capacity after planned maintenance this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said, echoing the concerns of German officials.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

    (Reuters) -U.S. crypto lender Voyager Digital said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy, becoming another casualty of a dramatic fall in prices that has shaken the cryptocurrency sector. Crypto lenders such as Voyager boomed in the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks. New Jersey-based Celsius in June froze withdrawals and has hired advisers on a possible bankruptcy filing.

  • Exxon Mobil Could See Its Shares Decline Even Further

    Exxon Mobil is pulling back from its recent zenith. In this daily bar chart of XOM, below, we can see prices have pulled back around $20 from its early June peak. Prices are so far holding the $85 area but prices are trading below the 50-day moving average line.

  • Major airline CEOs ‘are to blame’ for worker shortages, SEIU president says

    Service Employees International Union (SEIU) International President Mary Kay Henry joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss staffing shortages across the airline industry, potential strike action, and summer travel demand.