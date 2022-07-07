Laundry Folding Robots Market: APAC to Occupy 39% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with Consolidated Laundry Machinery & FoldiMate Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laundry folding robots market is expected to grow by USD 495.98 million from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 38.86% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the laundry folding robots market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions. The increasing economic prosperity in the countries, rise in purchasing power and disposable income, growing working-class population, increasing adoption of automated solutions, and the emergence of smart cities will facilitate the laundry folding robots market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest report titled Global Laundry Folding Robots Market 2021-2025

For more highlights on the regional segments - Request a sample report

Laundry Folding Robots Market: Vendor Analysis

The laundry folding robots market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Consolidated Laundry Machinery - The company offers high output CLM SPF 1 towel folder for machines

FoldiMate Inc. - The company offers a robotic folding full laundry load of around 25 items in less time than it takes to brew a cup of coffee.

Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH - The company offers folding robots which have substantial efficiency improvements in terms of finished pieces produced per operator hour.

Panasonic Corp. - The company offers a washing machine that folds away clean clothes, a voice-responsive mobile fridge, and a smart sake cooler.

Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers hygienic and vertical washing machines.

To know about all major vendor offerings - Grab a sample now!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laundry Folding Robots Market Analysis Report by End User (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/laundry-folding-robots-market-industry-analysis

Story continues

Laundry Folding Robots Market: Market Dynamics

Driver: The laundry folding robots market is driven by the growing acceptance of personal service robots.

Trend: Increased funding through partnerships and crowdfunding platforms is anticipated to fuel the market growth of the laundry folding robots market.

Challenges: The inability of robots to fold clothes of extreme sizes is the major hindrance to the growth of the laundry folding robots market.

For details information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Laundry Folding Robots Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports:

The industrial welding robots market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.30 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11%.

The wafer handling robots market share is expected to increase by USD 65.29 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%.

Laundry Folding Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.86% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 495.98 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 27.89 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Consolidated Laundry Machinery, FoldiMate Inc., Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Sara Equipments, Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd., and Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Customer Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Consolidated Laundry Machinery

10.4 FoldiMate Inc.

10.5 Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH

10.6 Panasonic Corp.

10.7 Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

10.8 Sara Equipments

10.9 Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

10.10 Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laundry-folding-robots-market-apac-to-occupy-39-market-share--evolving-opportunities-with-consolidated-laundry-machinery--foldimate-inc--technavio-301581651.html

SOURCE Technavio