Laundry Scent Booster Sales to More than Double, Surpassing US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031

·7 min read

Liquid Laundry Scent Boosters Emerge as Top Choice with Sales Predicted to Grow at 11.8% CAGR through 2031

A recent study conducted on the laundry scent boosters market by Fact.MR offers insights into key growth drivers, trend, opportunities, and challenges impacting the market. The report highlights key factors propelling the laundry scent boosters demand outlook in terms of use case, fragrance, form, claim, packaging, and sales channel

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the survey by Fact.MR, the global laundry scent boosters market is estimated to total a valuation of US$ 497 million in 2021. Driven by the growing consumer awareness about maintaining hygiene, the market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion through 2031.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

Historically, the market registered a growth of 8.2% between 2016 and 2020. Consumers across the globe are increasingly becoming concerned about keeping their clothes clean, especially with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Driven by this, the sale of laundry scent boosters is likely to rise at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

Consumers around the world have become more willing to adopt new ways of laundry cleaning. This has presented impressive opportunities to the market players. Focus on innovations is therefore at all-time high. For instance, some of the leading manufacturers are including active ingredients to offer higher quality of scent boosters. Driven by these trends, the sales of liquid laundry scents are expected to increase by 11.8% CAGR through the assessment period.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=477

As per Fact.MR, online sales channels are poised to expand at an impressive CAGR of 12.8%, accounting for nearly 23% of the sales in 2021. Expansion of e-commerce in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and others, will help online sales channels contribute nearly 29% of the global sales by the end of the assessment period.

"Leading laundry scent boosters companies are shifting their focus towards new product development with innovative fragrances. They also are using natural ingredients to meet the changing consumer preference in favor of organic products," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Laundry Scent Booster Market Survey

  • The global demand for laundry scent boosters is forecast to register a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.7% between 2020 and 2021.

  • The U.S. is expected to lead North America market, accounting for sales revenue of nearly US$ 163 million over the assessment period.

  • The laundry scent boosters market in the U.K. is estimated to hold the highest share in Europe, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 7.6% through 2031.

  • The Germany market is projected to contribute a revenue share of more than US$ 42.5 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% by the end of the next decade.

  • Based on form, the liquid laundry scent booster is anticipated to account for 63% of the market share.

Key Drivers

  • Rising concerns regarding health and hygiene among global population is spurring the sales of laundry scent boosters.

  • Growing number of working women is expected to help driving the growth of the market.

Key Restraints

  • Lack of acceptance among low-income consumers in the emerging economies is hampering the sales of laundry scent boosters.

  • Presence of substitutes such as scented detergents is posing a challenge for the market growth.

To gain in-depth insights of Laundry Scent Booster Market, request methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=477

Competitive Landscape

Leading players are focusing on introducing new products with different fragrances to expand their product portfolio and entering into strategic mergers, collaborations, and acquisition with other industry player to increase their sales across various regions. For instance,

  • In 2020, Firmenich, one of the largest fragrance and taste companies headquartered in Switzerland, introduced its new product line for laundry care. It is the world's first laundry care fragrances infused with AI (artificial intelligence) with human creativity.

  • Gain, a leading laundry detergent manufacturer, announced introducing new laundry care product, Original Fireworks In-Wash Scent Booster. The company states that fragrance in the clothes can last up to 12 weeks in storage.

Some of the leading market players operating in the laundry scent boosters market profiled by Fact.MR are:

  • Kyowa Kirin, Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.

  • AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc)

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

  • Camurus AB

  • Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Laundry Scent Booster Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global laundry scent boosters market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in laundry scent boosters market with detailed segmentation:

  • By Use Case:

  • By Fragrance:

  • By Form:

  • By Claim (% demand assessment):

  • By Packaging Type:

  • By Sales Channel:

Key Questions Covered in the Laundry Scent Booster Market Report

  • The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for laundry scent boosters market between 2021 and 2031

  • The report offers insight into laundry scent boosters demand outlook for 2021-2031

  • Laundry scent boosters market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

  • Laundry scent boosters market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Consumer Goods Domain –

Laundry Cleaning Product Market- The focus on extending the shelf life of materials, particularly for high-value clothes, has increased in recent years, boosting the laundry cleaning products market. As a result, there is a growing desire for better, more versatile laundry cleaning products that are gentle on textiles and yarns. The increased need for laundry cleaning products that prevent microbe-caused staining and deterioration of textiles has gained traction. Manufacturers are relentlessly pursuing enhanced formulas to support these behaviors in the laundry cleaning products industry.

Laundry Dryer Sheets and Bars Market- The laundry dryer sheets and bars market's competitiveness has become more intense as the number of businesses has grown. This has resulted in a boom of innovation in terms of new products and services. With the increased availability of public laundry facilities, the use of dryer sheets and bars has increased in the market. With people's increasing reliance on artificial scents, they want to wash their garments with extra aromas. People are also employing laundry dryer sheets and bars that come in various fragrances as their awareness of body odor and scents grows.

Fragrances Market- Growing consumer awareness of personal hygiene, as well as the availability of a diverse product range in retail stores, are two major reasons driving fragrances demand. Deodorants are also becoming more popular as a result of their features, such as ease of use and long-lasting effects. The popularity of fragrances is being fueled by a slew of social media blogs from all around the world. Customers' purchase decisions are likely to be influenced by innovative marketing strategies adopted by well-known brands, hence influencing market growth.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & consumer goods, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laundry-scent-booster-sales-to-more-than-double-surpassing-us-1-3-bn-by-2031--301369092.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

