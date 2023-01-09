U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,923.00
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,822.00
    +50.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,140.50
    +27.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.20
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.59
    +0.82 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.50
    +12.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0675
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • Vix

    21.13
    -1.33 (-5.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4990
    -0.5310 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,199.05
    +263.98 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.13
    +13.57 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

LAUNDRYBAR CONTINUES TO EXPAND, LAUNCHES A MODERN TWO-IN-ONE WASHER/DRYER SELF-SERVICE MACHINE

·3 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Coin Laundry Sdn. Bhd. (Laundrybar) has further expanded its integrated laundry services with the launch of two latest self-service laundry machines specially customized to consumers' needs intended to save everyone's time as they patronize its upgraded services with improvised added value.

City Coin Laundry Sdn Bhd, Pemenang Francaisor Antarabangsa Terbaik (Asia Pasifik)
City Coin Group Managing Director Paul Ang officially announced the new arrival of its two innovative modern two-in-one combo machines, known as IPSO from the United States and TOSEI from Japan.

During its recent event, Paul highlighted that Laundrybar is fully committed to continuing its service excellence in accordance with the current trends and offering innovative solutions in providing the best self-service launderette in Malaysia.

"In conjunction with this auspicious day, I would like to introduce two latest modern self-service Combo washing machines that save more time and space due to their -ideal function uniquely designated all-in-one washer-dryer machine.

"Comparatively to the previous existing machines, this newly invented machine saves a lot on operation cost seeing less gas consumption up to 21% percent. With this unique selling proposition feature, it would be an added advantage for Laundrybar to be solely appointed as the exclusive distributor of these two latest branded self-service machines," as he explains to the Press after the launch of the New Era of Modern Self-Service that was concurrently held in conjunction with City Coin's Gala Night Dinner Group in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Paul foresees profitable growth in this new venture and encourages franchisees to take this opportunity to promote to the community the newly upgraded services avail to the customers with the presence of these time-saving modern machines that work efficiently especially during peak hours, adding to its other beneficial offers.

"Although we see a low number of self-service machine users in Malaysia, presumably around five percent of the local market penetration, there's a huge market opportunity for this service as it marks potential growth and has consistently expanded greater than in other countries such as Taiwan, Japan, and the United States.

"Henceforth, we must be proud of this achievement, especially being recognized as the first and the only brand (Laundrybar) that has been expanding the franchise successfully in the overseas market which has currently established 200 branches," he added.

At the same time, Paul also expressed his appreciation to all the franchise holders who continue to trust and remain loyal to this brand.

"We all earn the credit from this hustle and tonight is finally the moment to celebrate this victory and extend our appreciation for the continuous efforts to all those parties involved. Thank you and we hope for your continued support!".

The Gala Night Dinner City Coin Group was attended by a total of 300 franchise holders. The President of the Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA) Dato' Dr Radzali, Acting Chief Executive Officer of PERNAS Mazlan Ibrahim, and TOSEI representative, Masakazu Nomura are among the distinguished guests that were present at the event.

SOURCE City Coin Laundry Sdn Bhd

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens to Oil Prices in 2023

    Oil prices enter 2023 in the mid-$70s -- around the same level they were at the start of 2022. Three that stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their resiliency in any type of oil market are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enterprise Products Partners): Profits in the upstream (oil production) and downstream (chemicals and refining) segments of the energy sector are heavily impacted by highly volatile oil and natural gas prices.

  • Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying. Turkey's Sabah newspaper reported Evans as saying in an interview that the company was looking to invest in Europe and the Middle East and that he sees Turkey as a very strong production base.

  • Oil nudges higher after China opens borders, lifts fuel demand outlook

    Oil prices edged up on Monday, a day after travellers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset concerns of global recession. Brent crude futures had risen 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.10 a barrel by 0114 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.23 a barrel, up 46 cents, or 0.6%. "Crude oil futures had their biggest weekly losses in a month due to recession fears as oil prices have been positively correlated with inflation since 2022, though China's reopening may buffer the decline in the near term," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said in a note.

  • Developing Nations Aren’t Ready for EVs—Unless They Are Made in China

    Chinese EVs are popular price leaders in Southeast Asia, one of the trends in the electric-vehicle market there that analysts say could be worrisome for global auto makers.

  • Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think

    It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric rises -- like the one Bitcoin went on when it hit its previous all-time high -- 2022's decline was exacerbated by a series of events such as bankruptcies and scandals that rattled investor confidence. Personally, I am hopeful Bitcoin will treat investors much better this year -- especially if they take advantage of today's cheap prices.

  • Taiwan Passes Its Chips Act, Offers Tax Credits to Chipmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwanese lawmakers have passed new rules that let local chip firms turn 25% of their annual research and development expenses into tax credits, part of efforts to keep cutting-edge semiconductor technologies at home and maintain the island’s technology leadership. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPro-Bolsonaro Rioters

  • 3 Tech Titans Worth Owning in 2023 (and Beyond)

    Justin Pope (Amazon): The company's rise to become the largest e-commerce business in the United States made long-term shareholders rich. Like e-commerce, Amazon's cloud business -- Amazon Web Services, or AWS -- has become the industry leader, with approximately 33% of the global cloud infrastructure market.

  • Tianqi Expands Lithium Empire With Deal to Buy Australian Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp. has agreed to buy an Australian lithium explorer in a deal that could accelerate production of enough supply of the metal for around 10 million electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China

  • US Department of Energy rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile

    The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to 3 million barrels for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in February, the first buy since last year’s record 180-million-barrel release to tame U.S. pump prices. “Following review of the initial submission, DOE will not be making any award selections for the February delivery window,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • Power plants face millions in penalties after failure during Christmas Eve storm

    A grid capacity deficiency occurred while swaths of New England experienced widespread power outages as a result of the Christmas weekend storm.

  • Oil Advances at Start of Week on Optimistic Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as investors weighed the outlook for China’s demand recovery and the prospect of less restrictive monetary policy from the US.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenWest Texas Intermediate futures

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • My 'Dandy Dozen' of Top Dollar Stock Holdings at the Start of 2023

    The list is a snapshot of my largest 12 by dollar value as of Tuesday. The only stock down less than 20% from its 2021-2022 peak is Berry Global . BERY is a proven "left to right" growth company at what is still a bargain valuation.

  • Goldman Sachs to start cutting thousands of jobs midweek -sources

    The job cuts are expected to be just over 3,000, one of the sources said, but the final number is yet to be determined. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public disclosure. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

  • China Extends Gold Buying With Fresh Flows to Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- China reported an increase in its gold reserves for a second straight month, topping up holdings again after its first reported purchase in more than three years.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenThe

  • Bed Bath Is Failing. Why It’s Not a Trend.

    For investors following the Bed Bath & Beyond  saga, news that the troubled home goods retailer is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy isn’t a surprise. Moreover, three of the 10 biggest retailers don’t have any debt coming due this year at all: The nearest maturity date for bonds from Costco Wholesale ( COST ), Dollar General ( DG ) and Target ( TGT ) aren’t until May, September, and July of 2024, respectively.

  • Ford, SK Cancel Turkey Battery Joint Venture Plan, Daily Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation Co.’s battery unit canceled plans to build an electric-vehicle battery plant in Turkey amid rising global interest rates and weaker EV demand in Europe, the Korea Economic Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaThailand

  • How 401(k) Matching Works

    Employer matching of your 401(k) contributions means that your employer contributes a certain amount to your retirement savings plan based on the amount of your annual contribution. Depending on the terms of your employer's 401(k) plan, your contributions to your retirement savings may be matched by employer contributions in several ways. Typically, employers match a percentage of employee contributions up to a specific portion of the total salary.

  • Elon Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California in Tesla shareholder suit, wants Texas

    Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.

  • I Want to Retire by 59. How Can I Do It?

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.