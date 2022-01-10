U.S. markets closed

Laura LeBel, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura LeBel, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted OBGYN for her work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work at her nonprofit organization, Elle OB/GYN.

From the age of 14, Dr. LeBel knew she wanted to be an OB/GYN and deliver babies. Practicing Medicine since 2002, Dr. LeBel is an experienced OBGYN who is currently treating patients at her private practice, Elle OB/GYN. She provides comprehensive care for her patients, using the newest technology and doing minimally invasive procedures to minimize pain and downtime.

Dr. LeBel enjoys working with pregnant patients, advising them throughout their pregnancy, and delivering their babies at the time of birth. She opened Elle OB/GYN in 2018 in order to provide compassionate care to every patient. She is able to get to know them personally, and she is dedicated to her patient's well-being at every stage of their lives. Dr. LeBel is proud to help her patients start or grow their families by providing the best care possible.

Dr. LeBel has years of expertise in the areas of urogynecology, menopause, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and adolescent medicine. She specializes in treating women and patients of all ages, from adolescence through menopause, which includes preconception counseling, menstrual dysfunction, and vaginal revitalization. Dr. LeBel has additionally received training in minimally invasive robotic surgeries, endometrial ablation, and tubal occlusions.

In addition to medical treatments, Elle OB/GYN offers aesthetic therapies so patients can feel and look their best. She offers laser hair removal treatments, stretch mark treatments, Fractora radiofrequency (RF) to treat fine lines, and the Icon Laser Aesthetic System to treat age spots, sun damage, scars, hair growth, and more.

To achieve her career in Medicine, Dr. LeBel first attended Furman University, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Biochemistry n 1993. She next attended the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC, graduating with her Medical degree. Dr. LeBel then completed a General Surgery internship, followed by an OB/GYN residency program at the Oakwood Hospital System in Detroit, MI. She is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and she is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Looking to the future, Dr. LeBel plans to expand her practice. She is in the process of constructing a new building to expand Elle OB/GYN. After construction is completed, she plans to bring in more physicians to become one of the largest OB/GYN practices run entirely by women in South Carolina.

She has been honored and awarded for her excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology with a profile feature in Health News Today.

In her spare time, Dr. LeBel enjoys spending time with her husband, who is a Gastroenterologist, and her family.

For more information, visit www.elleobgyn.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laura-lebel-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301457621.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

