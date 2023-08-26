Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health presents expert about weight loss drugs

Aug. 25—The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health will present, "What you need to know about the popular new weight loss meds," a part of the Feed Your Mind luncheon series, sponsored by Sewell Ford.

The event will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. 5th St.

Featured guest speaker will be Dr. Elisa Brown-Pruett, an associate professor at the TTUHSC School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, director of reproductive endocrinology and regional director of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health in the Permian Basin.

Brown-Pruett will address the recent popularity of certain diabetes and obesity drugs used for weight loss. How well do these drugs work? Are they safe? Are they good for short-term weight loss? Does a person need to take them forever? Are they safe for children or pregnant women? What are potential side effects? Are there other alternatives to consider? Why are they so expensive?