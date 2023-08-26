U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,405.71
    +29.40 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,346.90
    +247.48 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,590.65
    +126.67 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.63
    +7.35 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.05
    +1.00 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.30
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2390
    +0.0040 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2580
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4040
    +0.5970 (+0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,039.98
    -126.23 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.85
    -1.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.58
    +4.95 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,624.28
    -662.93 (-2.05%)
     

Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health presents expert about weight loss drugs

Odessa American, Texas
·1 min read

Aug. 25—The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health will present, "What you need to know about the popular new weight loss meds," a part of the Feed Your Mind luncheon series, sponsored by Sewell Ford.

The event will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. 5th St.

Featured guest speaker will be Dr. Elisa Brown-Pruett, an associate professor at the TTUHSC School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, director of reproductive endocrinology and regional director of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health in the Permian Basin.

Brown-Pruett will address the recent popularity of certain diabetes and obesity drugs used for weight loss. How well do these drugs work? Are they safe? Are they good for short-term weight loss? Does a person need to take them forever? Are they safe for children or pregnant women? What are potential side effects? Are there other alternatives to consider? Why are they so expensive?