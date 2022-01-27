U.S. markets closed

Laureate Education Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Laureate Education, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • LAUR

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results and the Company's business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-855-307-2849 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-703-639-1262 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 1958307. Replays of the entire call will be available through March 3, 2022 at 1-855-859-2056 (for U.S.-based callers) and at 1-404-537-3406 (for international callers), conference ID 1958307.

The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of the earnings release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.laureate.net.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five universities across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 350,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit. Learn more at laureate.net.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@laureate.net

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.
Adam Smith
adam.smith@laureate.net
U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

Source: Laureate Education, Inc.


