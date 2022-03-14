U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.11
    -31.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.24
    +1.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.22
    -262.59 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.07
    -7.26 (-6.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.10
    -28.90 (-1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    -0.87 (-3.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0949
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3005
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1500
    +0.8700 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,875.48
    +147.34 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.36
    +8.18 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Laureate Education Announces Increase to Share Repurchase Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LAUR

MIAMI, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors approved an increase in the Company's existing share repurchase program, from $600 million to $650 million, to acquire shares of the Company's Common Stock. The Company has repurchased approximately $530 million of shares under the authorization to-date.

The Company expects to finance the additional $50 million of repurchases with cash on-hand or from its revolving credit facility, or a combination thereof. The Company also expects to complete the repurchase program by the end of 2022, dependent on market conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements which contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates" or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans or intentions. In particular, statements regarding the impact of the Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed and to be filed with the SEC and other filings made with the SEC.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five universities across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 375,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@laureate.net

Media Contact:
Adam Smith
Laureate Education, Inc.
adam.smith@laureate.net
U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laureate-education-announces-increase-to-share-repurchase-program-301502197.html

SOURCE Laureate Education, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. S

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • Why Plug, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Monday opened lower for Nasdaq stocks once again, with the index down more than 1% -- and today it appears that the fuel cell stocks are leading this market lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are sliding 6.1%, followed by fuel-cell-powered semitruck company Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) with a 7.1% loss, and stationary fuel cell power specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) with a loss of 9.3%. As the company reported, despite selling more fuel cells than planned in Q4, Ballard suffered much steeper losses than anticipated -- $0.15 per share, instead of the $0.06 per share loss predicted by Wall Street analysts.

  • Insiders and Executives are Selling These 10 Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]

  • Why Nielsen Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

    Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 47.1%. The catalyst that sent the television ratings and data analytics platform higher was a rumor that the company could be taken private. Reports emerged today that a syndicate of private-equity companies are in "advanced talks" to acquire Nielsen for roughly $15 billion including debt, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The stock market is highly volatile. Many of the high-flying growth stocks from the past few years have been hammered especially hard. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stands out in my view as an ideal growth stock to buy even during these tumultuous times.

  • Apple Stock Alert: Will Foxconn Closure Sink iPhone Maker?

    Apple stock is pulling back for the third straight day after news from Foxconn. Here are the support and resistance levels to know now.

  • Chinese Stocks in U.S. Spiral After Brutal Selloff in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks resumed a steep selloff on Monday as concerns about Beijing’s close relationship with Russia added to losses spurred by its crackdown on tech giants and the growing risk of U.S. delistings.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.