U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,480.70
    +37.65 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.39
    +236.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,161.53
    +123.77 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +24.46 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.67
    +2.21 (+3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.90
    -12.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3700
    -0.3100 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,042.85
    +1,227.82 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.17
    +33.95 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Laureate Education Announces Special Cash Distribution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BALTIMORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") approved a plan of partial liquidation (the "Plan") in connection with the previously disclosed sale of Walden e-Learning LLC (the "Sale"). Pursuant to the Plan, the gross proceeds from the Sale, less expenses related to the Sale, will be distributed to the Company's stockholders before the end of calendar year 2022. Notwithstanding the adoption of the Plan, the Company expects to continue operating as a going concern and a publicly traded company.

The Company also announced today that, after the adoption of the Plan, the Board approved the payment of a special cash distribution (the "Distribution") pursuant to the Plan equal to $7.01 per each share of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.004 per share, and Class B common stock, par value $0.004 per share, to each holder of record of the common stock on October 6, 2021. The Distribution is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Based on the current number of shares outstanding, the aggregate amount of the Distribution is expected to be approximately $1.29 billion.

Gross proceeds from the Sale include $74 million held in escrow and approximately $84 million of restricted cash related to collateralized regulatory obligations associated with activities of the divested business. In accordance with the Plan, upon release of escrow amounts and restricted cash, the Company intends to subsequently distribute to stockholders any net proceeds from such amounts in the form of special distributions before the end of calendar year 2022.

Summary of Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences to the Receipt of the Distribution

The Distribution will be taxable to holders of Company common stock. The Company will treat the Distribution as a partial liquidation for federal income tax purposes as the Company obtained a private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service that, in summary, provides that the Distribution will be treated as a distribution in partial liquidation. As a result, each holder of Company common stock that is not a corporation (for this purpose any stock held by a partnership, estate or trust will be treated as if it were actually held proportionately by its partners or beneficiaries) (a non-corporate shareholder) will be treated as having a portion of their Company common shares redeemed and will recognize gain or loss equal to the difference between the cash received by them in the Distribution and their adjusted tax basis in the Company common stock deemed to have been exchanged therefor. Each corporate shareholder generally will be required to treat the Distribution as a dividend for federal income tax purposes to the extent of the Company's current and accumulated earnings and profits (as determined for federal income tax purposes).

All holders of Company common stock should consult their own tax advisors to determine the particular tax consequences to them of the Distribution, including the applicability and effect of any U.S. federal, state, local, non-U.S. and other tax laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements which contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates" or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans or intentions. In particular, statements regarding the impact of the Distribution and the amount, timing, process, tax treatment and impact of any future special distributions under the Plan represent forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed and to be filed with the SEC and other filings made with the SEC.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five universities across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 350,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit. Learn more at laureate.net.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@laureate.net

Media Contact:

Adam Smith

Laureate Education, Inc.

adam.smith@laureate.net

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laureate-education-announces-special-cash-distribution-301378047.html

SOURCE Laureate Education, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Microsoft unveils $60 billion stock buyback plan, appoints Brad Smith as Vice Chair

    American technology corporation Microsoft announced plans to buy back up to $60 billion in stock. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley shares the details.&nbsp;

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir is creatively investing in building future revenue streams, making it a great idea for long-term investors.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) can Easily Afford its $15.5 billion Donation to the Common Prosperity Initiative

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) have fallen back toward the stock’s 52-week lows, as investors once again grow nervous about Chinese stocks. This time around the selling has been prompted by the apparent collapse of property development firm Evergrande Holdings.

  • 3 Dividend Raises You Can Still Take Advantage of

    With that in mind, here are three recent dividend raises by well-established companies: Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). Fueled by higher commodity prices and, consequently, more capital in the agricultural sector, leading farm equipment specialist Deere & Company has been on a tear lately. Both revenue and profitability have climbed well higher in recent quarters; in its third quarter of fiscal 2021, for instance, Deere managed to grow revenue a very robust 29% year over year to $11.5 billion, while net income more than doubled to almost $1.7 billion.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • Here’s Why RF Capital Management Continues to Hold its GameStop Corp. (GME) Stake

    RF Capital Management LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 55.17% was recorded by the fund for the first half of 2021. The fund has gotten off to a strong start this year – especially in the first […]

  • At end, of the day if bitcoin is successful, ‘they’ll kill it’ says founder of world’s largest hedge fund Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Dutch Bros’ public debut: ‘We’ve been a very disciplined growth company from the beginning’, CEO says

    Joth Ricci, Dutch Bros’ President & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss going public on the NYSE, outlook on the coffee and energy drink market, business expansion plans, and Dutch Bros’ philanthropic efforts.

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • Retail traders aren't buying the dip like usual: Analysts

    Retail behavior has changed slightly recently, deviating from its "buy the dip" mentality that's been consistent for some time now. There's also something interesting with meme stocks and crypto.

  • SoFi Stock Could Hit $28, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -- if you haven't heard of it -- is an $11.5 billion "social finance" company that lost $224 million last year -- and $343 million more in just the first six months of this year. Nevertheless, says Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, SoFi has potential. Initiating coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a $28 price target that implies a near-85% profit over the course of the next year, Dolev declared SoFi stock "SoFi(ne)," and predicted the company will over the next few yea

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the economy at a breakneck pace. This also helps explain why growth stocks have performed so well.

  • Why Wynn Resorts Stock Is Tanking Again Today

    Investors hate uncertainty, and Chinese officials are introducing more to Macao's gambling industry.