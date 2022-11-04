U.S. markets closed

Lauren E. McCabe, DC, DACBSP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren E. McCabe, DC, DACBSP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Chiropractor for her professional excellence in the Alternative Medicine field and in acknowledgment of her outstanding work in private practice at Innovative Pain and Performance.

Lauren McCabe
Lauren McCabe

With extensive expertise in the medical field, Dr. McCabe, a knowledgeable chiropractor, is in practice at Innovative Pain and Performance in Naples, FL.

Chiropractic is a form of alternative medicine that deals with diagnosing and treating mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, especially the spine. A chiropractor uses spinal adjustments, manipulation, and other techniques to manage patients' health concerns, including neck pain, back pain, headaches, vertigo, and a long list of other ailments and conditions. They aim to improve patients' functionality and quality of life by properly aligning the body's musculoskeletal structure and enabling the body to heal naturally without medication or surgery.

The chiropractors and staff at Innovative Pain and Performance are dedicated to providing patients with the most effective chiropractic treatment possible. They are committed to the core principles of professionalism: integrity, open communication, compassion, respect, and a passion for ongoing education for themselves and their patients. They recognize that each patient is unique and understands their body better than anyone else, so they are committed to actively listening to and engaging them in their treatment.

Among her academic achievements, Dr. McCabe received her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Illinois in 2001 and earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the University of Western States Health and Sciences Chiropractic College in 2006. She has completed extensive post-graduate training in sports medicine and nutrition, including her Graston Technique certification in 2008, her designation as a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician (CCSP) in 2009, and her Diplomate of American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians (DACBSP) in 2012.

To remain current in her field, Dr. McCabe is an active member of the American Chiropractic Association, the American Chiropractic Association's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports Injuries.

During her career, Dr. McCabe was selected to treat elite athletes at the 2006-08 Dew Action Sports Tours; the 2008 USA Triathlon National Championship; 2008, 2012, and 2016 US Olympic Trials for Track and Field; and the 2009 US Fencing Championship.

In her free time, Dr. McCabe participates in regional running events, snowboarding, and skiing. She enjoys spending time on the beach and spending time with her husband, Dr. David Avolio, their three children (Porter, Chase, and Rae), and their dog, Wrigley.

Dr. McCabe wishes to dedicate this recognition with everlasting love for her husband Dr. David Avolio and children Porter, Chase and Rae as well as in loving memory to her mother Linda.

To learn more, please visit www.innovativepainandperformance.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lauren-e-mccabe-dc-dacbsp-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301669376.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

