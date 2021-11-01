U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

Lauren Greutman Shares Tips on Holiday Budgeting With TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV
·2 min read

Debt-Free Life Coach Shares Advice for Saving Money

Lauren Greutman

Lauren Greutman
Lauren Greutman
Lauren Greutman

ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As someone who once had more than $40,000 worth of debt, Debt-Free Life Coach Lauren Greutman gives timely tips for keeping to a budget this holiday season in her TipsOnTV episode. Lauren developed systems and strategies to work her way out of debt with proven strategies that have helped thousands of other busy families. Take back control of budgets.

GETTING STARTED
This holiday season, people will be shopping earlier and spending more than they have in prior years. That means they will be looking for ways to manage and save their money, discover deals, and shop smarter. Pay in 4 from PayPal is a great way to manage budgets this holiday season. Pay in 4 allows consumers to break purchases between $30-$1,500 into four interest-free payments, providing a more flexible way to shop and pay at millions of online retailers. Pay in 4 is seamlessly integrated into the checkout flow with PayPal alongside your other favorite payment methods. For more information, visit paypal.com.

DIGITAL TOOLS THAT CAN HELP
Lauren is a big believer in taking advantage of rewards programs like Honey. Honey is an online shopping platform that will automatically discover available coupons, deals and rewards. It also offers cash back on select purchases, making it easy to save time and money while shopping online this holiday season. It is fast and seamless to install Honey and its available to use on desktop and mobile. It allows for automatically finding discounts and earning cash back with ease for online holiday shopping. For more information, visit www.joinhoney.com/paypal

OTHER WAYS TO SAVE AND KEEP ON BUDGET
Lauren says to check cell phone bills to make sure that they are not overpriced. Smartphones can be expensive, especially with children on a plan. Gabb Wireless is America's largest and safest cellular network for kids, offering the world's first completely safe phone for families. The Gabb Z2 Phone protects kids while keeping them connected to family and friends and gives parents peace of mind. The Gabb Z2 Phone does not have the Internet, social media, or games. With 14 essential apps and a high level of security, the phone protects kids from screen addiction, cyberbullying, inappropriate content, online predators and more without the need for parental controls. The cost of the phone is under $100 with no contract and unlimited talk and text starting at $20 a month. For more information, visit gabbwireless.com.

Contact: tipsontv@gmail.com

Site / Video

Related Images






Image 1: Lauren Greutman


Lauren Greutman shares her holiday budgeting tips



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


