Laurene Powell Jobs to buy stake in Wizards, Capitals

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, Laurene Powell Jobs arrives for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaire executive Laurene Powell Jobs has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in Ted Leonsis' Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

A spokeswoman for Monumental confirmed to The Associated Press that there is an agreement in place with Powell Jobs pending approval from the NBA and NHL. Monumental owns the Washington Wizards, Capitals, Mystics and the Arena Football League's Washington Valor and Baltimore Brigade.

Powell Jobs, widow of former Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs, is a philanthropist and entrepreneur and president of the Emerson Collective. A spokeswoman for Powell Jobs declined comment.

The Monumental spokeswoman said in a statement, "Through her work at Emerson Collective, Laurene has been a longtime leader in areas of education, immigration, social justice and the environment, and has demonstrated that she shares Ted Leonsis's belief in a double bottom line philosophy: that the companies that do best are those that do good in their communities."

She'll have the second-largest stake in the 19-person Monumental group, behind only Leonsis, who remains majority owner, chairman and CEO. She joins the Los Angeles' Jeanie Buss, Denver's Ann Walton Kroenke, Utah's Gail Miller, Anaheim's Susan Samueli, Buffalo's Kim Pegula and Detroit's Marian Ilitch as women with significant stakes in pro basketball and hockey teams.