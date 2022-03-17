Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO at National Bank to speak at the National Bank Financial 20th Annual Canadian Financial Services Conference

MONTREAL, March 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer at National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA), is scheduled to present at the National Bank Financial 20th Annual Canadian Financial Services Conference on March 22, 2022 from 8:35 am to 9:00 am (DST).

The webcast link will be accessible via National Bank's Presentations and Events webpage.

With $367 billion in assets as at January 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 27,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

