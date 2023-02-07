Laurentian Bank to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on February 28, 2023

MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB) will release its first quarter results for the quarter ended January 31, 2023, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The results are expected to be released at approximately 6:30 a.m. (ET), followed by a live audio webcast and teleconference call with analysts, investors and media representatives at 9:15 a.m. (ET).

The quarterly Report to Shareholders, Supplementary Financial Information and presentation slides will be posted on https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section, prior to the conference call.

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 9:15 a.m. (ET) Call-in number: 1-888-664-6392 Access code: 60840613 or mention Laurentian Bank to the operator Live webcast: https://app.webinar.net/VjwDeyXM71L RapidConnect link: https://bit.ly/3Y2KtBw

Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the call. Immediately following the formal presentation, there will be a question and answer session with Laurentian Bank executives.

Availability: From 1:00 p.m. (ET) on February 28, 2023, until 12:00 p.m. (ET) on March 28, 2023 Playback link: Follow this link





About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers. Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive.

Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage, and grow $50.7 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.2 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

