Laurentian Bank of Canada increases its prime rate

Laurentian Bank of Canada
·1 min read
Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces an increase to its prime lending rate and that of B2B Bank by 50 basis points from 5.95% to 6.45%, effective December 8, 2022.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have more than 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $49.8 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.8 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

Contact:

Merick Seguin
Senior Manager, Media Relations
Laurentian Bank of Canada
Mobile: 514 451-3201
merick.seguin@laurentianbank.ca


