U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,351.62
    +45.36 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,712.38
    +417.43 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,580.13
    +47.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.59
    +30.09 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.43
    +4.02 (+3.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.70
    -14.10 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.36 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1073
    -0.0055 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8160
    +0.1090 (+6.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3315
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.6700 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,155.60
    +566.09 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.59
    -5.95 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,424.14
    +93.94 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Laurentian Bank of Canada Releases its First ESG Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Banque Laurentienne du Canada
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LRCDF
Banque Laurentienne du Canada
Banque Laurentienne du Canada

MONTREAL, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (“Laurentian Bank”, the “Bank”) today released its first-ever Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This report is an evolution of the Bank’s annual Social Responsibility Reports, published since 2007, and is intended for all its stakeholders, including customers, investors, employees, and its communities.

Laurentian Bank’s progress on environmental, social and governance issues outlined in the report is a testament to its new purpose to change banking for the better, and its commitment to make the better choice as part of the Bank’s new three-year strategic plan, which was launched at its Investor Day on December 10, 2021. The report also demonstrates the Bank’s continuous progress in terms of transparency and reporting on ESG elements. It can be found on the ESG reporting page of laurentianbank.ca

Recent ESG Highlights at Laurentian Bank:

  • New ED&I initiatives and policies

The Bank has launched new equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) policies for its employees and board and set measurable ED&I targets in leaders’ scorecards to drive results and accountability.

This past year the Bank also launched three new employee resource groups (ERGs) as part of its Courageous Conversations Initiative, which provides a safe space for team members from different backgrounds and communities as well as allies, to share their stories and learn from each other. The ERGs include the Laurentian Bank Black Employee Network, the PRIDE Employee Resource Group for the LGBTQ2S+ community, and StrongHer, a Women’s Employee Resource Group.

  • Implementation of a new ESG governance structure

The Bank has updated the mandates of the Board of Directors and its various committees to take ESG factors into account. A new internal governance and program management structure has also been established, led by the CEO, Rania Llewellyn, who serves as the Bank’s ESG Champion, to address ESG and climate issues across the organization.

  • Calculation of greenhouse gas emissions

Laurentian Bank began calculating its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2020, focusing on its corporate offices. These calculations have now been expanded to include its entire physical footprint, taking full advantage of the approach and tools recommended by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

The Bank also recently joined the Partnership for Climate Accounting Financials (PCAF), which allows for collaboration between different financial institutions from around the world to develop standardized methods for measuring and disclosing carbon emissions from their financing and investment activities.

  • Publication of TCFD Report

In 2019, the Bank made a commitment to adopt the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures’ (TCFD) recommendations and is disclosing its progress against those recommendations for the first time. The TCFD report outlines the Bank’s progress on climate governance, strategy, risk management, and measures & targets.

  • Expansion of ESG product offerings

In order to meet growing customer demand for environmentally friendly investments, in 2021 the Bank launched two new Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond Funds, distributed by LBC Financial Services Inc., and launched an ESG-linked Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) called the Canadian Sustainable ActionGIC.

Quote

"At Laurentian Bank, we are committed to making the better choice – from the businesses we’re in, to the people we hire and the suppliers we use. As the Bank’s ESG Champion, I have made myself directly accountable for ensuring that we are integrating ESG best practices into all of our actions, and that the Bank’s ESG policies and initiatives outlined in this report are making a positive impact for our customers, investors and employees, and within the communities that we serve.”

  • Rania Llewellyn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Laurentian Bank of Canada

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have more than 2,900 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $46.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $30.2 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

Information:

Merick Seguin
Senior Manager, Media Relations
Laurentian Bank of Canada
Mobile: 514-451-3201
merick.seguin@laurentianbank.ca


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26The Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, which track

  • Salesforce Climbs, First Solar Falls as Stock Markets Look to Recover

    Oil prices moved to nearly $110 per barrel early Wednesday morning as traders weigh the impact of Russian sanctions on global energy production and supply. Earnings reports continued to give some color on individual company performance across the U.S. economy. Customer relationship management software pioneer Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) posted solid gains after reporting its latest results, while First Solar's (NASDAQ: FSLR) numbers cast a shadow over the solar panel producer.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds. There is a lot of concern around the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on markets […]

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

    Investors are finally starting to think about the sustainability of many tech companies' business models.

  • Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022?

    Canadian pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is in danger of having to do a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq if it can't get its shares up. Last year, the meme hype and retail investors propped up Sundial's stock much higher than that. Data from Google (which Alphabet owns) shows that interest in Sundial has waned over the past year.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong. The Stock Is Up Despite Mixed Earnings.

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$47.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of C$47,466,250, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option in the amount of C$6,191,250. The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus filed in all of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and the Units wer

  • Why Zoom Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 7.4% on Tuesday after the cloud communications leader warned of slowing growth. Zoom's revenue rose 21% year over year to $1.1 billion in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. The number of customers with more than 10 employees on the videoconferencing platform grew 9% from the year-ago period to 509,800.

  • Is it Wise to Invest in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Fund added 6.18% in the fourth quarter, taking returns for the full year to 23.58%, well ahead of its absolute return goal. However, the S&P […]

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.

  • While Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders have made 129% in 5 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 29% this week

    Some Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price...

  • Russian rouble plunges to new low in Moscow, stays even weaker abroad

    The rouble was 7.3% weaker on the day at 108.60 against the dollar as of 0941 GMT in Moscow trade, earlier hitting 110.0, an all-time low. For the third day in a row, the rouble was weaker outside Russia, trading at 115 to the dollar on the EBS electronic trading platform, but still off the all-time low of 120 hit on Monday.