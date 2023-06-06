Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.47

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of August to CA$0.47. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 5.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Laurentian Bank of Canada's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Laurentian Bank of Canada has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Laurentian Bank of Canada's payout ratio of 39% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 5.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 38%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$1.88 total annually to CA$1.84. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Laurentian Bank of Canada has seen earnings per share falling at 3.9% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Laurentian Bank of Canada's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Laurentian Bank of Canada you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

