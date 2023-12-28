Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Pays A CA$0.47 Dividend In Just Four Days

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Laurentian Bank of Canada's shares on or after the 2nd of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.47 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$1.88 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Laurentian Bank of Canada has a trailing yield of 6.9% on the current share price of CA$27.36. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Laurentian Bank of Canada paying out a modest 48% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

TSX:LB Historic Dividend December 28th 2023

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Laurentian Bank of Canada's 5.3% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Laurentian Bank of Canada's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

Should investors buy Laurentian Bank of Canada for the upcoming dividend? Laurentian Bank of Canada's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

If you want to look further into Laurentian Bank of Canada, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Laurentian Bank of Canada that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

