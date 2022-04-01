U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,524.43
    -5.98 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,662.71
    -15.64 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,198.41
    -22.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.18
    +10.05 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.39
    +0.11 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.20
    -21.80 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1045
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3910
    +0.0640 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6240
    +0.9360 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,541.99
    +41.91 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.90
    +47.63 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Laurentian Bank Expands Access to Sustainable Investing with New Mackenzie Investments Funds

Banque Laurentienne du Canada
·3 min read
Banque Laurentienne du Canada
Banque Laurentienne du Canada

Laurentian Bank grows product suite with four ESG-themed funds managed by Mackenzie’s sustainable investing boutiques

MONTRÉAL and TORONTO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank (“Laurentian”, “The Bank”) (TSX: LB) and Mackenzie Investments (“Mackenzie”) have collaborated to expand Laurentian’s growing suite of mutual fund offerings with the addition of four environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds managed by Mackenzie’s sustainable investing boutiques, Mackenzie Betterworld and Mackenzie Greenchip, and the Mackenzie Fixed Income Team.

Since 2012, Laurentian has partnered with Mackenzie to provide its customers with an exclusive series of mutual funds. Through this partnership, Laurentian's Personal Banking customers have access to a range of more than 60 funds to meet their investment needs.

“We are pleased to offer our customers these products, which directly respond to their growing demand for ESG investment options in line with their values. The launch of these ESG offerings is consistent with the Bank's new purpose to change banking for the better, as well as our commitment to make the better choice as part of our new strategic plan.” said Karine Abgrall-Teslyk, Executive Vice President, Head of Personal Banking at Laurentian Bank.

The funds include:

Mackenzie Betterworld Canadian Equity Fund & Mackenzie Betterworld Global Equity Fund
Mackenzie Betterworld Canadian Equity Fund invests in sustainable Canadian companies of all sizes, with a focus on large cap companies while Mackenzie Betterworld Global Equity Fund focuses on sustainable global large cap companies with a small-mid cap component to help boost growth potential.

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental Balanced Fund
Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental Balanced Fund invests primarily in the environmental economy supporting energy transition and green bonds that help build a sustainable future, from renewable energy to sustainable agriculture.

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond Fund
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond Fund offers access to sustainable and responsible issuers using proprietary ESG-analysis and provides a broad selection of global sustainable corporate credit and sovereign debt.

“We’re very excited and proud to further expand our partnership with Laurentian Bank by providing them these sustainable investing solutions,” said Barry McInerney, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. “With these fund offerings, Laurentian’s customers can feel good that their investments will have a positive impact on the world.”

With the addition of these four funds, Laurentian’s ESG offering now includes a comprehensive suite of products designed to allow customers to align their investments with their values.

Mutual funds are distributed by LBC Financial Services Inc. (LBCFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Laurentian Bank of Canada. Mutual funds offered by LBCFS are part of the Laurentian Bank Group of Funds managed by Mackenzie Investments.

About Laurentian Bank
At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers. Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have more than 2,900 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $46.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $30.2 billion in assets under administration. We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs. To read more about Laurentian Bank’s ESG strategy and initiatives, we invite you to read our 2021 ESG Report.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $203.2 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

For further information:

Laurentian Bank
Merick Seguin
Senior manager, Media relations
514 451-3201
Merick.seguin@laurentianbank.ca

Mackenzie Investments
English Media Inquiries
Hilary Bassett
416-951-7558
hilary.bassett@mackenzieinvestments.com

French Media Inquiries
Lara Berguglia
514-994-2382
lara.berguglia@northstrategic.com


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Micron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

  • NIO reports record electric vehicle deliveries in Q1, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the rise in NIO stock after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made record delivieries in the first quarter.

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • 2 Meme Stocks Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

    Meme stocks are unpredictable because they aren't grounded in strong fundamentals, and instead are dependent on internet trends and what's popular on social media. It can be exciting to jump on a red-hot stock that looks like it's destined to continue going higher, but the danger is that once the party and the hype are over, you could be left holding a very expensive bag. A couple of meme stocks that stand out as incredibly risky today are Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Market Sell-Off: Is 3M Stock a Buy Now?

    The dip in the share price and the stock's high dividend yield is attracting investors, but is it worth buying?

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Better Dividend Stock: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron

    Despite having a lot in common, the past few years have left the energy giants in somewhat different places.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Alphabet vs. the S&P 500: Which Is the Better First Investment?

    If you're reading this, you've certainly heard of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Almost needless to say, if you connect to the world wide web at all, you're likely doing so through one of Alphabet's platforms. Yes, nascent investors are, understandably, easily enamored by Alphabet, if for no other reason than they're already so familiar with it.

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • BlackBerry Disappoints, but This Space Stock Is Falling Even Harder

    Investors in the stock market tried to put a tough first quarter behind them on Friday morning, and it looked as though the second quarter would get off to a reasonable good start. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures gained 21 points to 4,551, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures rose 78 points to 14,947. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) saw its stock fall after reporting its latest financial results.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • 2 Stocks You Can Buy at the Same Price as Warren Buffett

    Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time, so it's never a bad idea to look at what he's investing in.

  • BlackBerry Stock Falls Sharply as Revenue Misses Estimates

    Fourth-quarter revenue at BlackBerry's cybersecurity unit was $122 million, flat with a year earlier.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If I find a business that checks all the right boxes -- strong sales growth, durable competitive edge, big market opportunity -- I typically buy a few shares even if it's trading at an absurd price. On that note, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have taken a beating in the past year (along with many other growth stocks), and shares of both companies currently trade more than 60% off their highs.

  • J.P. Morgan drops Apple, Qualcomm from top picks as tech demand slows

    Analyst Samik Chatterjee said a moderation in consumer spending would temper higher expectation from the recent iPhone SE launch, while a slowdown in gaming in China could weigh on Apple's services. Apple is already planning to lower iPhone and AirPod production due to a demand slowdown, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday. Qualcomm, meanwhile, will likely bear the brunt of weakness in the smartphone market for low- to mid-end Android handsets, Chatterjee said.

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

  • These Analysts Think UpHealth, Inc.'s (NYSE:UPH) Sales Are Under Threat

    Today is shaping up negative for UpHealth, Inc. ( NYSE:UPH ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial...