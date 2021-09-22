Laurentian Bank Partners With Tree Canada to Plant 500 Trees Across Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of National Tree Day and National Forest Week, Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the “Bank”) announces a partnership with Tree Canada to plant 500 trees across the country supporting the organization’s reforestation efforts through its National Greening Program.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized just how important it is for everyone to have access to living environments and green spaces. Laurentian Bank is proud to be participating in the planting of 500 new trees across Canada. This initiative is part of a list of actions the Bank is delivering on as part of our ESG strategy to reduce our carbon footprint and invest in the communities we serve.” said Rania Llewellyn, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank of Canada.

“Tree Canada is dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians by planting and nurturing trees,” says Danielle St-Aubin, CEO, Tree Canada. “We applaud Laurentian Bank of Canada for their environmental commitment and for encouraging the restoration of our nation’s forests. We look forward to our partnership and growing better places to live together.”

Related links

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.9 billion in balance sheet assets and $31.2 billion in assets under administration.

Story continues

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Through our programs, research and engagement efforts, we have helped restore tree cover in areas hit by natural disasters, guided communities in managing their urban forests, supported over 700 schoolyard greening projects and organized urban forest conferences. To date, with our community partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 83 million trees.

Source

Merick Seguin

Senior manager, media relations

Laurentian Bank of Canada

merick.seguin@banquelaurentienne.ca

514 451-3201



