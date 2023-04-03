U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

Lauri Veijalainen has been appointed as the CEO of Sievi Capital

Sievi Capital Oyj
·2 min read
Sievi Capital Oyj
Sievi Capital Oyj

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock Exchange Release
3 April 2023 at 10:00 am EEST

Lauri Veijalainen has been appointed as the CEO of Sievi Capital

The Board of Directors of Sievi Capital Plc has appointed Lauri Veijalainen as the company’s new CEO as of 1 August 2023. The interim CEO of Sievi Capital, Ville Nikulainen, will continue in his position until 31 July 2023. Lauri Veijalainen (b. 1968), (B.Sc., MBA) has versatile experience from, among other things, executive positions in a publicly listed company. He has held the position of the CEO of East Office of Finnish Industries Oy from 2019. During 2010–2019, Veijalainen acted as the Group CEO, CFO, and Group Development Director for International Operations of Stockmann plc. As of 1 August 2023, Veijalainen will also hold the position of CEO of Indoor Group, a target company of Sievi Capital, in addition to which he will participate in the Board work of Sievi Capital’s target companies.

“Lauri Veijalainen is an experienced leader who has an impressive track record from highest leadership positions in a publicly listed company, strong financial knowledge and competence, and versatile industry experience. His profile is an excellent fit for developing Sievi Capital and its target companies in accordance with the new strategy of the company. We believe Lauri is well-placed to lead Sievi Capital in its transformational journey towards increasing shareholder value.

“I am excited to join Sievi Capital’s team and ready to lead the company forward in accordance with the new strategy. Sievi Capital has great companies and reputable brands in its portfolio”, says Lauri Veijalainen.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

Juha Karttunen
Chairman of the Board of Directors

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Chairman of the Board of Directors Juha Karttunen, tel. +358 40 555 4727

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We are on a transformation journey from a private equity investment company into a conglomerate. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of our target company KH-Koneet Group. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


