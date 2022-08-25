U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.25
    +38.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,196.00
    +238.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,063.50
    +133.75 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.50
    +22.30 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.35
    +0.46 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.60
    +13.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.31 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.34
    -1.77 (-7.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1842
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4740
    -0.6200 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,730.49
    +409.73 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.29
    +16.48 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.01
    +59.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Lauritz.com Group A/S – Interim report January – June 2022 (Correction of Headline only)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauritz.com Group A/S
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LAUR.ST
Lauritz.com Group A/S
Lauritz.com Group A/S

 

 

No. 7/2022

Copenhagen, 25 August 2022

 

In the first half of 2022 the business of Lauritz.com group delivered EBITDA of DKK 3.4m an improvement of DKK 6.1m compared to last year.

The earnings in the first half are positively impacted by cost savings in HQ and owned auction houses, as well as from lower cost due to more auction houses now being owned and due to changes in relation to partner owned houses. Furthermore, the development towards higher yielding business is contributing to the improvement in earnings.

During the first part of Q3 Knockdown has been above last year, and we have reduced the decline compared to last year from 4.6 percent in the first half of the year to 1.9 percent year to date by mid-August.

 

Auction Turnover

Auction Turnover amounted to DKK 201.5m (211.3), a decrease of 4.6 percent compared to last year.

The development is primarily impacted by the closing of the auction house in Esbjerg, and the opening of an auction house in Kolding, resulting in a period with lower activity in the southern part of Jutland.

Furthermore, the development in the macro environment with increasing consumer prices has impacted the knockdown development in the first half of 2022 negatively.

 

Development in EBITDA

For the period January to June revenue is 4.3 percent below last year driven by lower auction turnover, and partly offset by improvement in fees and commissions. Operating cost has been reduced significantly, with a 13 percent reduction.

As a result, EBITDA in the first half of 2022 is DKK 3.4m (-2.7m). The DKK 6.1m improvement is primarily driven by the reduced cost.

Cash flow from operating activities is DKK -3.9m (-24.4m). The change is mainly driven by improved earnings, changes in working capital items and lower interest payments.

 

Future organization

To bring Lauritz.com to the next level as to turnover and earnings on shorter and longer terms, including expected roll out of new business areas, a future central management team has been defined. The new Country Manager Denmark and the new CTO onboarded during the first half of 2021 and a new CMO in February 2022.

 

Commercial initiatives

Our continued focus on sales management, business control and execution both internally in the headquarter and in all auction houses is showing results.

The comprehensive optimization process that all auction houses have gone through in terms of logistics and handling of the auction supply chain, has released resources for intensified sales activities focusing on the local evaluation and sourcing of items for auction.

In terms of marketing activities, we are continuously intensifying our digital footprint, showing positive effects and strengthening our position within international, national and local communities interested in selling and buying sustainable vintage items of high quality within art, design and collectables.

 

Financing

The group is funded by a bond. Currently the bond has an outstanding debt of SEK 140m and a fixed interest rate of 4%.

As planned the last instalment for the sold business was received in Q2 2022 (SEK 15m), and a repayment on the bond debt of SEK 15m was made. The remaining bond debt is now a standing loan of SEK 140m until maturity in December 2024.

 

Guidance for 2022

Our guidance for 2022 is:

  • Growth in Auction Turnover of -5 to +5 percent

  • Growth in Revenue of -5 to +5 percent

  • EBITDA of DKK 5 - 10m.

 

 

Bengt Sundström, Chairman of the board

Mette Margrethe Rode Sundstrøm, CEO

Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022 Highlights

 

 

January – June 2022



• EBITDA increased by DKK 6.1m to DKK 3.4m (-2.7m).

• Cost reduced by 13 percent compared to last year.

• Average Auction turnover price up by 8.1 percent.

• Number of knockdowns decrease of 11.7 percent.

• Auction Turnover decrease of 4.6 percent.

• Revenue decline of 4.3 percent.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lauritz.com Group A/S key figures
(continuing operations)

 

 

April – June

January – June

 

 

 

000 DKK

2022

2021

2022

2021

Auction turnover

92,285

97,731

201,529

211,269

Number of Knockdowns

33,563

36,67

67,125

76,055

Average Auction turnover price, DKK

2,75

2,686

3,002

2,778

Revenue

29,446

31,985

61,66

64,42

EBITDA

4,476

-2,826

3,449

-2,688

Auction Turnover Margin1

4.9%

-2.9%

1.7%

-1.3%

Profit

4,191

-7,405

990

-8,365

Earnings per share, DKK

0.103

-0.182

0.024

-0.206

Cash flow from operating activities

-8,364

-11,554

-3,862

-24,435

 

 

 

 

 

1 Auction Turnover Margin = EBITDA/Auction Turnover.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Link to the financial report:

https://corporate.lauritz.com/financial-information/interim-reports/

 

 

 

 

 

 

For press enquiries, please contact:

Mette Jessen

E-mail: press@lauritz.com

 

 

 

For other enquiries, please contact:

Preben Vinkler Lindgaard

CFO

E-mail: Preben@lauritz.com

 

 

 

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

 

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm

 

 

 

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9.20am CEST on 25 August 2022.

 

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Nvidia stock dips on steady earnings report, lower third-quarter outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Nvidia's third-quarter earnings and its third-quarter forecasts in its gaming division.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group Are Rising Today

    Several key Chinese stocks were rising on recent macro news in China, as well as bullish Wall Street sentiment.

  • Stocks Up Amid Countdown to Powell, China Stimulus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Thursday as China’s stimulus and better-than-expected data from Germany steadied some nerves in the anxious wait for a key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Treasury yields and dollar gauge dipped. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Meas

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Tesla Stock Splits Today. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

    The first time Tesla split its stock, back in August 2020, shares gained an incredible 81% between the split announcement and the day the stock split.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in Q4. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, is often the talk of Wall Street due to her bold market […]

  • Nvidia earnings fall short, Q3 forecast misses by $1 billion

    Nvidia announced Q2 earnings that fell short of expectations.

  • Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me in Bozeman, Montana are Frank Slootman, our chairman and chief executive officer; Mike Scarpelli, our chief financial officer; and Christian Kleinerman, our senior vice president of products, who will join us for the Q&A session. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, products and features, long-term growth, and overall future prospects.

  • Hong Kong Short Squeeze Is Rising Risk for Morgan Stanley Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of bearish bets against Hong Kong stocks has risen to levels that could trigger a surge in share prices as traders rush to close out their positions, according to quantitative analysts at Morgan Stanley.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on W

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock bounces back on news of securing loan deal

    Bed Bath & Beyond shares are surging after news that it selected a lender for financing to boost its liquidity.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Snowflake stock soars 18% after large revenue beat

    Shares of Snowflake Inc. surged higher in Wednesday's aftermarket action after the data-software company easily topped revenue expectations for its latest quarter.

  • How can I lock in some fat and stable income in this still-volatile market? Here are 3 top Goldman Sachs dividend stocks yielding as high as 13.6%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Warren Buffett Stock Has New Buy Point; Nvidia Leads Earnings Movers

    Nvidia, Salesforce and Snowflake led a busy night of tech earnings. Top Warren Buffett stock Apple has a handle buy point.

  • A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’

    Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson and JPMorgan’s Michele Warn About QT

    (Bloomberg) -- Echoing nearly everyone on Wall Street, JPMorgan Asset Management’s Bob Michele and Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson are on guard for the potential ripple effects of the Federal Reserve’s so-called quantitative tightening. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measu