U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.00
    +10.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,601.00
    +111.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,601.50
    +65.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.00
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.50
    +0.47 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.80
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.27
    -0.83 (-3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3034
    -0.0042 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0900
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,468.28
    -67.52 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.53
    +8.87 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.64
    +81.83 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Lauritz.com Group A/S publishes its annual report 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauritz.com Group A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LAUR
Lauritz.com Group A/S
Lauritz.com Group A/S


No. 2/2022

Copenhagen, 8 April 2022


Lauritz.com Group A/S has today published its annual report for 2021. The report is available at www.corporate.lauritz.com.

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Preben Vinkler Lindgaard

CFO

For press inquiries please contect:

Mette Jessen
E-mail: press@lauritz.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm

This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 am CEST on 8 April 2022.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRu

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • IRS May Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflation, acc

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Cybertruck Makes Cameo At Tesla Austin Plant Opening

    Tesla delivered roughly a handful of Model Ys at its Texas factory launch Thursday night. Meanwhile, the EV maker continues to deal with a factory shutdown in Shanghai due to a surge in Covid cases. State regulators in China also said Tesla would need to provide a safety-related software update to fix a semiconductor component on more than 127,000 Model 3s.

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel Has an Unpleasant Message For Buffett, Dimon

    Bitcoin has always divided the old guard and the young guard of finance. It has often been presented as a fight between Wall Street and the people, or in a more recent version Wall Street against the young amateur traders of Reddit. The reason for this clash is that the old guard is supposedly opposed to the emergence and flourishing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, because this new industry is disrupting traditional finance.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • SoFi cuts guidance after Biden extends student loan payment freeze

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses SoFi cutting its earnings expectations following the Biden administration's extension of the student loan payment pause.

  • Oppenheimer Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    As the second quarter of 2022 gets into full swing, investors have to navigate through several contradictory currents. Inflation remains stubbornly high, and with the Russo-Ukraine war and renewed Chinese lockdowns, it will get no help on the supply chain front. But March’s jobs numbers were encouraging, indicating that employment has almost returned to its pre-pandemic levels. And the Federal Reserve has begun its policy switch, from easy money to an anti-inflationary tightening stance. Writing

  • Russia's central bank says it will stop buying gold at a fixed price

    On March 25, the bank had said it would buy gold at a fixed price of 5,000 roubles a gram until June 30. Russia is one of the world's biggest gold producers, but the country's refiners were barred from selling bullion into the London market, the world's largest, after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

  • SoFi Stock Drops. Buy the Dip? The Chart Gives a Hint.

    Unfortunately for SoFi Technologies bulls, the stock is not sticking out because of its outperformance, like Costco Wholesale . Whether it's a meme stock or growth stock, SoFi has had a tough short term. The Ark Innovation Fund has been hurt over the past several months too, as the ETF is used as a proxy for high-growth stocks.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.