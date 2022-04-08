Lauritz.com Group A/S publishes its annual report 2021

TipRanks

The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce